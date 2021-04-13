Pina Colada drizzle cake is a must if you love the famous Pina Colada cocktail. The sponge is flavoured with a generous splash of coconut rum, and it’s decorated with two key ingredients; pineapple and coconut. This fun bake tastes just like holidays. To make this Pina Colada cake, we’ve suggested following our top-rated lemon drizzle cake recipe but swapping the lemon zest for pineapple juice. For a non-alcoholic version, leave out the coconut rum and use more pineapple juice instead.
Ingredients
- For the drizzle cake
- 175g caster sugar
- 175g self-raising flour
- 175g softened butter
- 3 eggs
- 3/3 level tsp baking power
- 1tsp pineapple juice
- For the drizzle:
- 50ml pineapple juice
- 3tsp coconut rum
- squeeze of lime juice
- For the decoration:
- 65ml coconut cream
- 1 tbsp icing sugar
- 2 slices fresh pineapple, quartered
- 2 tbsp desiccated coconut, toasted
- zest of 1 lime
Method
Follow the lemon drizzle cake recipe to the end of step 2 – but swap the grind lemon zest with 1tsp pineapple juice.
Combine the pineapple juice, rum and lime juice and bring it to the boil in a medium pan until slightly thickened. Pour over the hot cake when it’s still in the tin and allow to soak in. Allow to cool and remove from the tin.
In a small bowl, mix together the coconut cream and sugar. Drizzle over the cake and decorate with remaining ingredients.
