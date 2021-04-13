We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pina Colada drizzle cake is a must if you love the famous Pina Colada cocktail. The sponge is flavoured with a generous splash of coconut rum, and it’s decorated with two key ingredients; pineapple and coconut. This fun bake tastes just like holidays. To make this Pina Colada cake, we’ve suggested following our top-rated lemon drizzle cake recipe but swapping the lemon zest for pineapple juice. For a non-alcoholic version, leave out the coconut rum and use more pineapple juice instead.

Ingredients For the drizzle cake

175g caster sugar

175g self-raising flour

175g softened butter

3 eggs

3/3 level tsp baking power

1tsp pineapple juice

For the drizzle:

50ml pineapple juice

3tsp coconut rum

squeeze of lime juice

For the decoration:

65ml coconut cream

1 tbsp icing sugar

2 slices fresh pineapple, quartered

2 tbsp desiccated coconut, toasted

zest of 1 lime

Method Follow the lemon drizzle cake recipe to the end of step 2 – but swap the grind lemon zest with 1tsp pineapple juice.

Combine the pineapple juice, rum and lime juice and bring it to the boil in a medium pan until slightly thickened. Pour over the hot cake when it’s still in the tin and allow to soak in. Allow to cool and remove from the tin.

In a small bowl, mix together the coconut cream and sugar. Drizzle over the cake and decorate with remaining ingredients.

