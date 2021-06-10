These boozy Pina colada cupcakes have a sweet, tropical coconut and pineapple flavour.
Each Pina colada cupcake is topped with a sticky glaze made from just three ingredients; sugar, egg white, and coconut rum. This cupcake recipe is ideal for birthday parties or special occasions. Finish your cupcakes with mini umbrellas and straws.
Ingredients
- 55g/2oz unsalted butter, room temperature
- 140g/5oz sugar
- 120ml/4floz coconut milk
- 1 large egg
- 140g/5oz plain flour
- 2tsp baking powder
- 425g/15oz can of pineapple rings, drained and chopped small
- For the icing:
- 175g/6oz caster sugar
- 1 egg white
- 2tbsp coconut rum, like Malibu
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Line a 12-hole non-stick muffin tin with paper cases.
Cream the butter and the sugar together until light and fluffy. Mix the coconut milk and egg together and add to the butter and sugar. don’t worry if it looks a little curdled at this stage.
Sift the flour with the baking powder and add to the mixture, followed by the chopped pineapple.
Divide the mixture between the muffin cases and bake in the oven for 20 mins until springy to the touch. Leave to cool on a wire rack.
Place the icing ingredients in a heatproof bowl and place over a bowl of hot (not boiling) water. Use an electric whisk to beat the mixture until it thickens and forms soft peaks when you lift the whisk. This should take 5-6 mins. Remove the bowl from the heat and spread the icing on the cupcakes, working quickly before the icing sets. Decorate as you please.
Top tips for making Pina colada cupcakes
Not suitable for children: These cupcakes contain alcohol! If you're making these for kids, leave the rum out of the icing.
