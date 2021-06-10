We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These boozy Pina colada cupcakes have a sweet, tropical coconut and pineapple flavour.

Each Pina colada cupcake is topped with a sticky glaze made from just three ingredients; sugar, egg white, and coconut rum. This cupcake recipe is ideal for birthday parties or special occasions. Finish your cupcakes with mini umbrellas and straws.

Ingredients 55g/2oz unsalted butter, room temperature

140g/5oz sugar

120ml/4floz coconut milk

1 large egg

140g/5oz plain flour

2tsp baking powder

425g/15oz can of pineapple rings, drained and chopped small

For the icing:

175g/6oz caster sugar

1 egg white

2tbsp coconut rum, like Malibu

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Line a 12-hole non-stick muffin tin with paper cases.

Cream the butter and the sugar together until light and fluffy. Mix the coconut milk and egg together and add to the butter and sugar. don’t worry if it looks a little curdled at this stage.

Sift the flour with the baking powder and add to the mixture, followed by the chopped pineapple.

Divide the mixture between the muffin cases and bake in the oven for 20 mins until springy to the touch. Leave to cool on a wire rack.

Place the icing ingredients in a heatproof bowl and place over a bowl of hot (not boiling) water. Use an electric whisk to beat the mixture until it thickens and forms soft peaks when you lift the whisk. This should take 5-6 mins. Remove the bowl from the heat and spread the icing on the cupcakes, working quickly before the icing sets. Decorate as you please.

Top tips for making Pina colada cupcakes

Not suitable for children: These cupcakes contain alcohol! If you're making these for kids, leave the rum out of the icing.

