Perfectly crumbly, nutty biscuits with big chunks of white chocolate for sweetness.

These pistachio cookies balance the nuttiness of these gorgeous green pistachios with the soft sweetness of white chocolate chunks. The recipe is a very classic American-style cookie: crumbly and crisp on the outside with a bit of softness at the centre. If you like a more doughy cookie, you can reduce the cooking time a little. Just be careful when you take them out of the oven and transfer them to a cooling rack. Until they have cooled adequately, they will be very soft. This are perfect mid-morning biscuits to have with a cup of tea or coffee to see you through until lunchtime.

Ingredients 200g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

100g soft butter

100g caster sugar

1 medium egg

1 tsp vanilla essence

Pinch of salt

50g chopped pistachio nuts

50g roughly chopped white chocolate

Method Preheat your oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4.

Cream together the butter, sugar and vanilla.

Beat in the egg, followed by the flour, baking powder and salt.

Mix till just combined so as not to overwork the dough. Stir through the nuts and chocolate.

Roll into golf-ball size rounds and place on a baking tray. Flatten slightly with your hand. Remember to leave plenty of room between them as they will spread.

Bake for 10 minutes until just slightly golden around the edges and still gooey in the middle. Cool on a wire rack.

Top tip for making pistachio cookies:

Give the cookies an extra flavour dimension by adding a pinch of saffron or ground cardamom seeds to the dough.

