Warm, gooey chocolate-chip cookies, just like Millie makes them.

You can’t beat the waft of a Millie’s cookie as you stroll through shopping centres up and down the country. This Millie’s cookies recipe includes golden syrup and brown sugar, making them extra chewy and delicious. To make these Millie’s style cookies, you only need six ingredients. This simple biscuit recipe makes 20 thin, chewy cookies and takes around 30 mins to prepare and bake. Once you’ve mastered this simple Millie’s cookies recipe you can experiment with different flavour combinations. White chocolate chips and dried strawberries make a nice twist.

Ingredients 125g unsalted butter, softened

100g light brown sugar

2tbsp golden syrup

1tsp vanilla essence

160g self-raising flour

150g chocolate, milk, dark or white broken into 0.5cm chunks

Method To start making your chocolate chip cookies, preheat the oven to 180C, gas 4.

Beat the butter and sugar together until light and creamy. Beat the golden syrup into the butter and sugar with the vanilla essence. Mix in flour and chocolate chunks until just combined.

Take a teaspoonful of the mixture, roll it into a ball, then place onto a greased baking tray, flattening it slightly with the palm of your hand. Repeat with the remaining dough, allowing plenty of room for the cookies to spread while baking.

Bake for 12 mins until golden brown.

Allow chocolate chip cookies to cool on the tray for few mins before transferring them to a wire rack.

Top tips for making Millie's cookies

Store your Millie's cookies in an airtight container or jar so they keep their fresh, chewy texture. These simple chocolate chip cookies would make great food gifts too. Just wrap them up in a cellophane bag and tie with a ribbon to give to someone special.

To make double chocolate chip cookies, substitute 25g of flour with 25g cocoa powder.