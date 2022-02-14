We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Roasting the tomatoes brings out all their best flavour, and goes perfectly with runny-centred poached eggs.

Poached eggs with roasted tomatoes is such a great breakfast option if you’re following a healthy eating plan. Firstly, you get all the benefits of starting your day with eggs. They contain around 7g of complete protein plus a good dose of vitamin A and zinc (both great for the immune system). But also, unlike frying or scrambling, the eggs are cooked just in water, with no added fat. It’s not the easiest method to master but there are lots of tips and tricks that can help you – or you can watch our how to poach an egg video. Once you’ve tried it a couple of time, you’ll find it’s really not difficult.

Ingredients 6 plum tomatoes

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

2- 4 large eggs

4 small slices wholemeal toast, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 170ºC/325ºF/Gas Mark 3. Cut the tomatoes in half lengthways. Place them in a medium bowl with the olive oil, salt and pepper, and toss to coat.

Spread the tomatoes out on a baking sheet and roast in the oven for 20 minutes, or until soft and slightly browned. Remove from oven and leave to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, cook the eggs. Bring 500ml of cold water to the boil in a large saucepan over a high heat. Reduce the heat until just simmering. Add the vinegar. One by one, break an egg into a small bowl and slide gently into the barely simmering water. Cook for about 4 minutes, or until the whites are just set and the yolks soft. Remove with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel-lined plate.

To serve, top each portion of hot buttered toast with 3 roasted tomatoes and the poached eggs. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper if desired.

Top tip for poached eggs with roasted tomatoes

If you have more time, lower the temperature of the oven to 150ºC/300ºF/Gas 2 and slow roast the tomatoes for an hour or two. The result is almost like sunblush tomatoes that you can buy in delis - absolutely delicious.

