Healthy breakfast ideas: 16 easy healthy breakfast recipes

From homemade beans on toast to simple poached eggs, from granola to muesli, we’ve rounded up our best healthy breakfast ideas.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day: it gives you all the energy you’ll need for your daily activities and can provide you with a great source of nutrients to keep your body going longer-term as well,” says Mina Khan, who has been providing nutritional advice for over 25 years. When it comes to choosing the healthiest breakfast, whether that’s a low calorie breakfast or a low carb breakfast, it’s about making a healthy choice.

Mina recommends; “Honey and bananas instead of sugar: Honey is a healthy and natural sweetener full of antioxidants to help maintain your cell health. It also pairs nicely with bananas, a great source of potassium to boost your brain.” She adds, “Choose homemade cereal as shop-bought cereals contain high levels of sugar and other sweeteners. Plain oats are an excellent source of fiber, helping your digestive system to get the best out of all your daily meals. Besides, when you make your granola at home, you get to choose what to put with them.”

“Choose Greek yogurt when you can as it’s a great source of calcium and protein and will help to keep your bones and muscles strong and healthy. It also contains no added sugar or sweeteners, making it one of the best yogurt options for a healthy start,” adds Mina. “Replace bacon with eggs as they will give you all the protein you need: they’re packed with nutrients and relatively low in saturated fat. There are also a hundred different ways to cook them, so they’re versatile, too.”

Healthy breakfast ideas and recipes

1. Joe Wicks’ chicken with hashbrowns

Calories: 596 | Fat: 18.8g | Sugar: 5.8g | Protein: 63g

Ideal for those who prefer something savoury for breakfast, this dish is packed with lean protein such as chicken as well as eggs too. The Body Coach Joe Wicks certainly knows a thing or two about healthy eating and swaps regular oil for coconut oil in this recipe. Along with iron-enriched spinach, this breakfast is first on our healthy breakfast recipes list.

“Chicken breast contains significantly less saturated fat than red meats, making it much lower in LDL cholesterol. LDL stands for low-density lipoprotein, a protein that moves fat around the body. When your body has too much of this stored up, it begins to form plaque, which can build up in the arteries and cause blood clots,” says Mina Khan, founder of nutraceutical company Formulate Healthcbfr. “With a low level of saturated fat, chicken is a wonderful alternative to fattier meats. Chicken breast also carries a higher level of amino acids than other sections of the chicken. Amino acids will boost your energy levels and help to maintain and build muscles in your body, making chicken a surprisingly good option for breakfast.”

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ chicken with hasbrowns

2. Mixed spice muesli

Calories: 413 | Fat: 15.1g | Sugar: 20.1g | Protein: 12.6g



“Muesli is a healthy mix of oats, fruits, and nuts that work together to raise your energy levels and give you some bonus health benefits along the way. Raisins and sultanas are an excellent source of soluble fiber, which helps with the process of digestion and also reduces fat absorption in the body. They also contain tartaric acid, an antioxidant that boosts your immune system and protects your cells against damage caused by free radicals, a byproduct of cell function,” says Mina.

Making your own muesli from scratch is a great way to ensure you avoid any unwanted extra sugars in your diet. This recipe is made with jumbo oats, sultanas, flaked almonds, and more. We’ve also given you a healthy choice of three fruity toppings which pair perfectly with this healthy breakfast.

Get the recipe: Mixed spice muesli

3. Berry blast porridge

Calories: 452 | Fat: 8.6g | Sugar: 46.7g| Protein: 15.6g



Porridge is one of the easiest healthy breakfast recipes on our list. It’s simple, quick to make, cheap to buy, and can pair with a whole range of ingredients such as fruit or peanut butter. In this recipe, we’ve topped ours with strawberries, raspberries, and a homemade berry compote made of redcurrants.

Oats are packed full of fiber which helps improve your digestion as well as keeps you fuller for longer, which is a great option when it comes to breakfast. Both strawberries and raspberries have a variety of health benefits including nutrients that are known to reduce blood pressure levels, aid heart health as well as regulate blood sugar levels. Opting for a homemade compote is also a great way to ensure that no sugar or other unwanted ingredients have been added.

Get the recipe: Berry blast porridge

4. Granola

Calories: 377 | Fat: 24.2g | Sugar: 12.3g | Protein: 7.8g

This delicious, filling granola is made with jumbo oats, almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, honey, and more. It takes just 25 minutes to bake. And what’s even better about homemade granola is that it will last around one month in an airtight container.

Mina adds; “Oats are another great source of soluble fiber, helping you feel full and reducing the fat intake of your body. Due to this, they also reduce your LDL cholesterol and your risk of developing blood clots and heart disease. Oats are also naturally gluten-free, and handy for anyone with dietary requirements; if you can’t eat gluten, however, always make sure to buy expressly gluten-free oats as they can be grown and managed among other crops with gluten content.”

Get the recipe: Granola

5. Blueberry and kiwi smoothie

Calories: 110| Fat: 1.1g | Sugar: 15.8g | Protein: 3.2g

What better start to the day than with a sweet smoothie made with fresh berries and yogurt? There’s no need to buy an expensive smoothie maker either – all you need is a large bowl and a stick blender to make it.

A smoothie is a great way to ensure that you start your day with plenty of fresh fruit and veg. You can add protein to your smoothies; whether that’s protein powder if you’re a gym-goer or a dollop of store cupboard favourite peanut butter. This smoothie is made with blueberries which are high in potassium, vitamin C, and are known as an antioxidant superfood. Kiwi also contains vitamin C, antioxidant properties plus it contains fiber which will make sure you’re full until lunchtime.

Get the recipe: Blueberry and kiwi smoothie

6. Nutty banana bread

Calories: 228 | Fat: 12.0g | Sugar: 13.4g | Protein: 4.8g



Made with bananas, wholemeal flour, and walnut pieces, this nutty banana bread is a weekend treat. It’s one of our more indulgent healthy breakfast ideas, however, it’s made with potassium-packed bananas and contains plenty of protein too from the mixed nuts.

We’ve used light brown sugar in this recipe but you could substitute for a more natural sugar sub of honey or golden syrup instead. This banana bread isn’t just for breakfast either and would make a great healthier snack option.

Get the recipe: Nutty banana bread

7. Poached eggs with tomatoes

Calories: 407 | Fat: 25.7g | Sugar: 2.7g | Protein: 20.1g

Ready in just 20 minutes this hearty meal is one of our best healthy breakfast recipes. The eggs provide protein, and the tomatoes provide vitamin C, potassium, and folate. We’ve swapped white bread for wholemeal toast instead which is a much healthier option as white bread is often made with highly processed flour.

Mina adds; “Eggs are so full of nutrition that humans have been eating them for over six million years. Poaching them is especially beneficial, as it’s a very quick cooking method and retains more nutrients than lengthier processes normally would. Poaching also removes excess fat from the food, making poached eggs a healthy, low-calorie option for breakfast.”

Get the recipe: Poached eggs with roasted tomatoes

8. Toasted oat and yogurt layer

Calories: 317 | Fat: 15.9g | Sugar: 16.3g | Protein: 10.9g



It takes just five minutes to rustle up this toasted oats and yogurt layer. This speedy breakfast combines four ingredients together; oats, fat-free Greek yogurt, honey, and blueberries. A deliciously sweet combination.

Greek yogurt has a large variety of health benefits associated with it including improving bone health, boosting metabolism, and improving gut health. We’ve opted for the fat-free version to keep the fat content low in this recipe. Add fresh superfood, blueberries, and fiber-packed oats and you’ve got one healthy breakfast.

Get the recipe: Toasted oat and yogurt layer

9. Green smoothie

Calories: 206 | Fat: 9.9g | Sugar: 18.9g | Protein: 9.5g

Blitz this green smoothie in just 10 minutes. This smoothie is made with kiwi, spinach, orange, and lime which add to your five-a-day count and provide you with plenty of nutrients. We’ve opted for low-fat natural yogurt to keep the fat content low. And a spoonful of almond butter ensures you’ve got a little splash of filling protein in there too.

“Kiwi fruit contains high levels of vitamin C, an antioxidant that neutralises aggressive free radicals in your cells. This process fights and mitigates inflammation, reducing swelling, pain, and even the effects of asthma. On top of this, baby spinach provides a decent amount of potassium, an electrolyte necessary for managing blood pressure and maintaining the function of the nervous system. When potassium leaves a cell, it generates a nerve impulse that instructs the body to move. All of your movements are controlled this way,” says Mina Khan.

Get the recipe: Green smoothie

10. Turkish-style breakfast

Calories: 359 | Fat: 27.7g | Sugar: 6.6g | Protein: 17.4g



Not the best option if you’re calorie counting, however, this Turkish-style breakfast is considered low carb at just 7.2g per serving. A great savoury breakfast, this dish brings eggs, halloumi, and yogurt together to make one mouth-watering dish.

Eggs are known as a complete source of protein. Protein is important when it comes to dieting, particularly at breakfast time, as it has been said to support weight loss. It comes with added benefits too of improving muscle health as well as decreasing the need to snack late at night. As this dish is predominantly eggs, it’s a great, high-protein choice.

Get the recipe: Turkish-style breakfast

11. Baked fruit with yogurt

Calories: 276 | Fat: 8.1g | Sugar: 34.3g | Protein: 6.5g



This baked fruit with yogurt is the perfect weekend breakfast that takes just 20 minutes to prepare. We’ve chosen to bake the fruit in honey as it’s a much healthier option than traditionally used sugar. You could also opt to bake the fruit as it is to keep the sugar count even lower. This recipe uses pears, plums, and nectarines but you swap for other fruits like apples or peaches depending on the season.

“Don’t be fooled by the sweetness of honey – it’s an invaluable food source as well. Honey is packed with polyphenols, an incredibly effective antioxidant that boosts your immune system and protects your cells against ongoing damage. Due to this, polyphenols will decrease the risk of chronic health issues and other problems that can occur in aging cells. Honey is also proven to be a potent antibacterial agent, as it contains hydrogen peroxide. Buy your honey locally, and you’ll even support the conservation efforts of beekeepers,” Mina comments.

Get the recipe: Baked fruit with yogurt

12. Pistachio butter with matcha

Calories: 51 | Fat: 4.6g | Sugar: 0.5g | Protein: 1.6g



One of our favourite healthy breakfast ideas, pistachio butter is a healthy and vibrant alternative to peanut butter and is so easy to make at home. One teaspoon of matcha has the equivalent goodness to 10 teaspoons of green tea, so adding the matcha to our pistachio butter gives it extra nutrition and vibrant colour.

Mina Khan adds; “Pistachio trees are classified into the family Anacardiaceae, which also includes poison ivy and poison oak. Despite this, pistachios are a very healthy and nutritious snack for humans! Pistachios are packed with minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, thiamine, copper, and manganese. While it sounds unusual for food to contain copper, it’s actually a necessary mineral to maintain the health of the body. Copper is needed for brain development, and is used to activate the enzymes needed to control your nervous system.”

Get the recipe: Pistachio butter with matcha

13. Homemade beans on toast

Calories: 360 | Fat: 13.1g | Sugar: 9.4g | Protein: 14.8g

“Butter beans are a great source of protein, and while they may not provide all the amino acids necessary for your body, they can be a great booster when combined with other beans and grains. They are also full of fiber, and you don’t need many of them to feel full. This recipe also contains cherry tomatoes, which are a great boost to the immune system, and are full of a colourful antioxidant called lycopene. This acts to protect your cells from sustained damage, making tomatoes a great staple in any breakfast meal,” says Mina.

This recipe takes just 20 minutes to prepare and cook. These homemade baked beans certainly take the classic Heinz tin to the next level infused with garlic, onion, and fresh parsley. At just 360 calories per serving, including the lightly buttered toast.

Get the recipe: Homemade beans on toast

14. Green tea power smoothie bowl

Calories: 247 | Fat: 10.9g | Sugar: 27.7 g | Protein: 8.5g



It takes just two steps to make this impressive, nutritious smoothie bowl. Blend all of the ingredients together and serve. Top with fresh fruit and a sprinkle of mixed seeds for a fancy finish. It’s not just about fruit in this smoothie bowl either; cucumber, avocado, and spinach give one of our favourite healthy breakfast recipes a deep green colour.

Despite avocados being high in fat, they’re actually good for you and are known to reduce blood pressure. Green tea has a variety of healthy benefiting factors too. Perfect for dieters, it increases fat burning meaning you are able to burn fat quicker and more effectively. Keep in mind that this smoothie is high in sugar. Despite the sugar being all-natural from the fruit, we’d recommend enjoying it in moderation.

Get the recipe: Green tea power smoothie bowl

15. Scrambled eggs with smoked salmon

Calories: 327 | Fat: 19.7g | Sugar: 3.3g | Protein: 24.7g



The combination of omega-3 packed smoked salmon and protein-enriched eggs make not only a delicious flavour pairing but have a variety of health benefits between them. Serve on lightly toasted brown or seeded bread for the healthiest choice.

A portion of this speedy breakfast recipe contains just 0.6g of salt. Of course, if you opt to leave the seasoning out completely, the salt content will be even lower and come only from the salmon and bread that you choose to use. And what’s more, this dish is sure to keep you full under lunchtime as it contains 49% of your RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance) of protein.

Get the recipe: Scrambled eggs with smoked salmon

16. Two ingredient banana pancakes

Calories: 39 | Fat: 1.8g | Sugar: 3.0g | Protein: 2.6g



If you’re on a calorie-counting diet like the 5:2 diet, for example, these pancakes are the perfect low calorie option which are made using just bananas and eggs. The sugar is all-natural from the bananas, which makes them one of our favourite healthy breakfast ideas.

As these pancakes are so low in calories you could easily serve layered more bananas, drizzled in honey, or dusted with icing sugar a real treat. This recipe is also a great way to use up any leftover ripe bananas in your fruit bowl.

Get the recipe: Banana pancakes

