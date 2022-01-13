Low carb breakfast: 18 easy low carb breakfast ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re following a low carb eating plan, the keto diet, or the low carb high fat diet (LCHF) then you will be in need of some delicious low carb breakfast ideas to start your day.

Our low carb breakfast recipes are full of protein and fat but go easy on the carbs. Why eat fewer carbs? Well, some people – especially diabetics – find it useful. Nutritionist Jenna Hope told us, “Some individuals may find when they reduce their carbohydrate intake they’re less likely to experience energy spikes and crashes.

“Focus on portion sizes, and opt for more of the higher protein ingredients when it comes to breakfast on a low carb diet – e.g. serve your granola and yogurt with more Greek yogurt and a sprinkling of granola rather than a whole bowl of granola. Omelettes packed with vegetables are a great way to find the balance between consuming some carbohydrates and managing total intakes, or use an omelette as a wrap which you can fill with avocado and smoked salmon or spinach.” If you’re vegan, you can substitute an egg breakfast for scrambled silken tofu.

Other low carb recipes suggested by Jenna include peanut butter on sweet potato toast, courgette fritters made using chickpea flour and served with plenty of green vegetables, and opting for a boiled egg and spinach pot rather than a muffin or a croissant when you’re buying your coffee in the morning.

Low carb breakfast recipes

1. Sausage and spinach frittata

Carbs: 10.6g | Calories: 338 | Fat: 23.9g per portion

High in protein, high in fat, and low in carbs, eggs are a keto dieter’s staple, making frittatas a quintessentially low carb breakfast. Packed with meaty sausages, low-carb cherry tomatoes, and nutritious spinach, it will fill you up and keep your energy levels steady until lunchtime. Serve with extra leafy greens on the side.

Get the recipe: Sausage and spinach frittata

2. Turkish-style breakfast

Carbs: 16g | Calories: 709 | Fat: 18g per portion

What’s not to love about this Mediterranean-inspired breakfast; a heady mix of protein-rich halloumi cheese and eggs, keto-friendly tomatoes and dollops of spiced zhoug yogurt. Sounds intriguing? It is – and what’s more, it’s suitable for low carb breakfasters.

Get the recipe: Turkish-style breakfast

3. Gordon Ramsay’s herb omelette

Carbs: 5.6g | Calories: 386 | Fat: 30.1g per portion

Trust Gordon to make something as simple as a herby omelette so delicious. With just a handful of ingredients you, too, can make a herb-filled 3-egg protein and fat-enriched omelette that will honor your low carb eating plan. Serve with a handful of low carb watercress or rocket.

Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay’s herb omelette

4. 2-ingredient banana pancakes

Carbs: 3.4g | Calories: 39 | Fat: 1.8g per portion

While these easy pancakes aren’t high in fat or protein, they’re also not high in carbs so they should work on a low carb diet thanks to the protein-rich eggs. Plus the banana will count towards one of your 5-a-day.

Get the recipe: 2-ingredient banana pancakes

5. Grapefruit, beetroot and avocado salad

Carbs: 14.4g | Calories: 283 | Fat: 23.2g per portion

Salad for breakfast? Yes please. It’s not unusual to have grapefruit or avocado first thing so why not have them together. Both are low carb but go easy on the starchy beets, or remove them completely. The cashew nuts pack a protein punch.

Get the recipe: Grapefruit, beetroot and avocado salad

6. Scrambled eggs with smoked salmon

Carbs: 13.8g | Calories: 500 | Fat: 34g per portion

A great start to the day, eat this breakfast classic without any toast and you’ll be eating a low carb meal enriched with protein and nourishing fatty acids. Rocket, watercress, and tomatoes are all keto-friendly accompaniments.

Get the recipe: Scrambled egg with smoked salmon

7. Quick beet hummus

Carbs: 3g | Calories: 11o | Fat: 9g per portion

Strange as it may sound, protein-rich hummus is a great breakfast for keeping energy levels nice and steady throughout the morning. Eat with a whole bunch of crunchy low carb vegetable crudities such as celery, cucumber, and lettuce cups for a light, healthful breakfast that won’t upset the keto apple cart.

Get the recipe: Quick beet hummus

8. Poached egg and bacon salad

Carbs: 12.2g | Calories: 311 | Fat: 22g per portion

Bacon and eggs are a match made in heaven – especially so if you’re on a keto eating plan. This low carb brekkie includes salad leaves for a healthier start to the day – just remove the cubed bread to keep it as low carb as possible.

Get the recipe: Poached egg and bacon salad

9. Chicken liver salad

Carbs: 9.2g | Calories: 366 | Fat: 26g per portion

This won’t be to everyone’s taste, but lovers of chicken livers will rejoice at this protein-packed brekkie full of bacon and chicken livers, as well as nutritious low carb green leaves such as spinach and rocket. Just leave out the fried bread if you want to stay on the right side of keto.

Get the recipe: Chicken liver salad

10. Savoury spinach pancake with avocado and cheese

Carbs: 4.9g | Calories: 186 | Fat: 15.3g per portion

This gorgeous green pancake is very low in carbs, contains a good amount of fat and protein, but isn’t overly calorific. With its nutritious, tasty, low carb filling it’s a fine brekkie option.

Get the recipe: Savoury spinach pancake with avocado and cheese

11. Coconut granola with baked apricots

Carbs: 15g | Calories: 170 | Fat: 8.5g per portion

Because of the carbohydrates in refined sugar and flour, sweet keto breakfast options are few and far between. However, this granola contains nuts and seeds for protein, and Greek yogurt is also a good source of protein. Not one for keto aficionados, but fine for a low carb breakfast.

Get the recipe: Coconut granola with baked apricots

12. Mackerel escabeche

Carbs: 4.6g | Calories: 242 | Fat: 24.2g per portion

A mackerel breakfast is a great way to start the day, thanks to the benefits of oily fish (it contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids to name just one). The lack of starches – if you don’t eat it with crusty bread as suggested – makes this an excellent low carb breakfast for fish lovers.

Get the recipe: Mackerel escabeche

13. Spring onion and pancetta omelette

Carbs: 1.1g | Calories: 866 | Fat: 75.9g per portion

This is a high-fat recipe, but if you’re following the keto diet it shouldn’t matter. A sublime combo of powerful protein sources – eggs, Gruyere cheese, and pancetta – plus fresh spring onion, as far as low carb omelettes go this one is quietly spectacular.

Get the recipe: Spring onion and pancetta omelette

14. Joe Wicks’ miso tofu with stir-fried ginger greens

Carbs: 33.6g | Calories: 571 | Fat: 26.5g per portion

A tofu breakfast dish is a joy for vegans who don’t eat keto-friendly breakfast staples such as bacon and sausages, or cheese and eggs. The mix of protein-rich tofu and greens is a healthy low carb option, and while greens and tofu may seem like an odd choice of breakfast it’s ubiquitous in parts of Asia.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ miso tofu with stir-fried ginger greens

15. Halloumi with roasted plums

Carbs: 11g | Calories: 382 | Fat: 32g per portion

If you prefer to have something sweet at breakfast this divine recipe combines salty halloumi cheese with fruity yet tart plums. Low enough in carbs and high enough in fat to work as an occasional keto dish (fruit is notoriously high in sugar so make this a treat dish) you can replace the peaches with more keto-friendly fruits such as blackberries and raspberries if you like. It doesn’t look like much but it’s surprisingly filling.

Get the recipe: Halloumi with roasted plums

16. Cheese and ham omelette

Carbs: 0.9g | Calories: 300 | Fat: 22.8g per portion

Sometimes simple is best, and what meat eater doesn’t love a cheese and ham omelette. It’s delicious, it’s timeless, it’s quick and it’s very low in carbs and high in fat. A perfect keto breakfast.

Get the recipe: Cheese and ham omelette

17. Easy smoked mackerel pate

Carbs: 2.4g | Calories: 289 | Fat: 26.2g per portion

A fantastic way to get a hit of omega-3 fatty acids, while keeping within the range of a keto breakfast, this pate is super low in carbs but offers plenty of protein, fat and goodness. Just don’t serve with carb-laden bread – rustle up some veg crudities made from keto-friendly cucumber, asparagus and celery instead.

18. Griddled halloumi and watermelon salad

Carbs: 16g | Calories: 387 | Fat: 29.1g per portion

Squeaky halloumi is full of the protein and fat that a keto diet relies on, while watermelon contains lots of water and is low in sugar, making it one of the fruits that can be eaten in moderation on a keto diet. Opt for low carb dark leafy salad leaves, such as spinach and rocket, to accompany this refreshing dish.

Get the recipe: Griddled halloumi and watermelon salad

