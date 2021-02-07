We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our pork goulash recipe is perfect if you're looking for a new pork recipe that's full of flavour.

Our easy pork and pepper goulash recipe is perfect for feeding a crowd. A goulash is a traditional Hungarian stew or chunky soup of meat and vegetables which is typically seasoned with paprika. A great winter warmer, this tomato-based dish spread in popularity across the cold countries of eastern Europe but it was so delicious, it didn’t stop there. Our pork goulash goes brilliantly paired with a lightly spiced wine.

Ingredients 2tbsp (1floz) olive oil

1 red onion, finely sliced

2tsp sweet paprika

1 garlic clove, crushed

400g (14oz) pork shoulder steak, cubed

1tbsp (1/2floz) plain flour

1tbsp (1/2floz) tomato puree

400g tin tomatoes

300ml (1/2pt) pork stock (we used Knorr)

400g jar roasted red peppers, chopped

small handful chopped fresh parsley

150ml pot soured cream

Method Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion for 3mins or until translucent. Mix in the paprika and cook for 30secs.

Add the garlic and pork in to the pan and cook until the pork has browned. Stir in the plain flour and mix to cover the pork.

Stir in the tomato puree, tinned tomatoes and pork stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20 mins or until the sauce begins to thicken. Stir in the chopped roasted red peppers and cook for a further 10 mins. The pork should be tender and cooked through. Sprinkle over the chopped parsley and stir through. Serve with a spoonful of soured cream.

Top tip for making pork goulash

We love to serve our goulash with warm crusty bread, rice or boiled potatoes. If you're out of sour cream, you could try a dollop of natural yogurt on top instead.

