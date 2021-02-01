We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pork chops are versatile and quick to cook. Learn the right way to oven cook, grill, air fry, and slow cook pork chops with our cooking tips as well as easy pork chop recipes too.

Pork chops can be bought from your local butchers or in most supermarkets. There are a few cuts of pork that are sold as chops. The most common are loin chops. Loin chops are cut from the fore loin. You can buy loin chops with or without the bone.

Loin chops are best seared and then roasted but are also delicious cooked in a variety of other ways. Loin chops often come with the rind attached which is fantastic for added flavour. However, before cooking it is best to snip through it with scissors so that it doesn’t cause the meat to contort.

There are also other less common pork chop cuts that may be available from the butcher such as spare rib chops, chump chops, and pork shoulder chops.

*How long to cook pork chops

*How to cook pork loin chops

*How to cook pork chops: in a pan

*How to cook pork chops: in the oven

*How to cook pork chops: on the grill or BBQ

*How to cook pork chops: air fryer

*How to cook pork chops: slow cooker

*Can you cook pork chops from frozen?

*Pork chop recipes

How long to cook pork chops

Cooking times will vary depending on the size and thickness of the pork chop and the method you are using to cook it. When buying meat from the supermarket the packet will often suggest a cooking time which you could follow, or read on for our suggested cooking times and methods.

The easiest and most precise way to check that meat is cooked is to use a meat thermometer. Pork is cooked when the internal temperature reaches 60C.

How to cook pork loin chops

Pork chops can be cooked in a number of ways with different results. For a quick and easy option simply pan-fry your chops. Or for the most tender falling apart meat we recommend opting for the slow cooker.

Before cooking meat allow it to come to room temperature, this will ensure it cooks evenly. And always rest meat after cooking as this will make it more tender and juicy.

These are the basic cooking methods. But if you are looking for something a little more interesting take a look at the recipes below for more cooking options. Adding marinades and rubs will add flavour, but this is a super place to start.

How to cook pork chops: in a pan

This is the quickest and easiest way to cook pork chops.

If the loin chop has a thick strip of fat use scissors or a knife to cut grooves through the fat. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Season with meat with sea salt and add to the hot pan. Be careful as that the fat may spit. Cook for about 5-7 mins on each side. Use tongs to hold the chops up to render the fat. Once cooked through rest the meat under a piece of foil for 5 mins before serving.

How to cook pork chops: in the oven

When baking pork chops in the oven it is a good idea to sear them in a pan first to seal in the flavour. Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4, season the chops, and cook for about 20 mins. Before serving rest the meat for 5 – 10 mins covered with foil.

How to cook pork chops: on the grill or BBQ

Cover the meat with foil to stop it from drying out in the intense heat of the BBQ. BBQ temperatures will vary and can be hard to control. As with baking in the oven, it’s best to sear the chops before grilling them. To do this, fry in a preheated pan over a high-heat on the hob until golden, before seasoning the chops and finishing the cooking under a preheated grill or broiler. Cook the chops under the grill for about 15 mins, turning once.

How to cook pork chops: air fryer

Preheat the air fryer temperature to 200C, and set the time to 25 mins. Season the pork chops, put them into the air fryer, and select start. After 10 mins flip the meat and continue cooking.

How to cook pork chops: slow cooker

Pork is a meat that is delicious slow-cooked. The slow cooking allows the flavour to ooze from the bone and the fat to melt away to create a rich stew. Add peeled and quartered small onions to the pot and place the seasoned pork chops on top. Add the liquid specified in the recipe (we’ve got lots of recipes inspiration below). Cook for 7 hours.

Can you cook pork chops from frozen?

If you have the time it’s best to defrost pork in the fridge prior to cooking it. A pork chop is quite small so should only take a couple of hours to defrost. Pork chops can also be defrosted in the microwave on a defrost setting.

However, if you don’t have time pork chops can be cooked from frozen. It’s best to double the cooking time to be on the safe side. We suggest monitoring the cooking with a thermometer as overcooking will cause the pork to dry out.

Pork chop recipes

1. Honey, mustard, and orange pork chops

Add a sweet kick to your meat with this pork chops recipe. You wouldn’t think to put these ingredients together but they work wonders – refreshing and fiery!

Get the recipe: Honey, mustard, and orange pork chops

2. Mushroom and cheese pork chops

This recipe may sound unusual but it’s the perfect dish for experimenting. The thick cheese sauce and the soft, earthiness of the mushrooms give the pork chops a real depth of flavour – and it couldn’t be easier to throw together.

Get the recipe: Mushroom and cheese pork chops

3. One-pot pork chops

Pork chops are oozing with flavours – you just have to coax them out. This one-pot wonder does exactly that. This recipe cooks all of the ingredients together, with some balsamic vinegar and fennel for a Mediterranean-style twist, to make the meat extra tender and flavoursome.

Get the recipe: One-pot pork chops

4. Pork chops baked with garlic

If you love garlic, you’re going to love these delicious pork chops baked in garlic. With a drizzle of honey and a garnish of sage, this recipe proves that it really doesn’t take much to transform your pork chops.

Get the recipe: Pork chops baked with garlic

5. Pork chops with mango salsa

Turn your pork chops into a healthy, summer favourite with this tasty recipe. Dressed with sweet mango and served on a bed of fresh fennel and rocket, your pork chops have never tasted so refreshing and light before.

Get the recipe: Pork chops with mango salsa

6. Cider and apricot braised chops

This is a versatile and tasty way to transform your pork chops. Cooked in a thick broth along with handfuls of veggies, your pork chops will be kept extra moist and tender during the cooking process.

Get the recipe: Cider and apricot braised chops

7. Pork and Stilton melts

This rich Stilton cheese and apple sauce mix gives your pork chops a succulent finish. This is a perfect dish to try on the BBQ too.

Get the recipe: Pork and Stilton melts

8. Apple-pork-chops

Apple and pork are a match made in heaven. Baking the chops with slices of apples and a little sage is all you need to do to give your meat a fresh fruity twist.

Get the recipe: Apple pork chops

9. American-style pork chops with barbecue sauce

For a taste of the American Midwest, you need to make these sweet and spicy American-style pork chops with barbecue sauce. These mammoth American-style pork chops are quite a statement at a BBQ.

Video of the Week

Get the recipe: American-style pork chops with barbecue sauce

10. Sage pork chops with vegetable pasta

Sage pork chops with vegetable pasta are the perfect midweek meal for the whole family. Tender pork chops are roasted with sage leaves and the veggie pasta is made using plenty of chopped vegetables including carrot, red onion, and celery along with your favourite pasta shapes.

Get the recipe: Sage pork chops with vegetable pasta