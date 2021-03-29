We’ve got lots of delicious, easy leftover pork recipes to choose from including dumplings, curry, noodles, stew, and more.
With our collection of leftover pork recipes, using up leftover pork couldn’t be easier.
Pork is a versatile meat that can be used in a variety of different recipes. Whether you’re looking for a way to transform your leftover pork into a light lunch or a hearty dinner for the whole family, our recipes cater to a variety of options.
One of our first recommendations is our fruity pork casserole, which you can see being made in the video below. It’s another great way to use up roast pork from your Sunday roast leftovers. Just keep in mind that you won’t have to cook the meat as long as it’s already been cooked. Make sure it’s piping hot before serving.
When it comes to re-heating your cooked pork, make sure it’s piping hot before serving. Cooked pork can be wrapped and stored in the fridge for up to 3 days, or it can be frozen for up to 3 months. Just like leftover roast beef, it’s best shredded or cut into strips so it defrosts quicker.
See below for more ways to use up leftover roast pork…
Leftover pork curry
As with any cut of meat, popping pork into a curry is a brilliant way to use up leftovers. This delicious pork curry recipe is a family favourite, thanks to it’s great taste and affordable ingredients. It can be on the table in less than an hour – perfect for a mid-week family meal.
Leftover pork dumplings
Turn your leftover pork into an Oriental-style favourite - pork dumplings. Dumplings are much easier to make then they may look. You can cheat and buy ready made dough for the dumpling cases but make the filling yourself with plenty of spices and finely chopped veggies. Where the recipe says minced pork, simply replace with finely chopped pork.
Leftover pork fajitas
Cuts from a joint of pork are perfect for turning into fajitas. It really doesn't take much effort to rustle these mid-week favourites up - stir-fry your meat in a wok or large pan, a dash of oil and fajita spices plus a handful of mixed veggies.
Leftover pork noodles
Toss your cooked pork strips into bundles of egg noodles and stir-fry veg for a speedy mid-week super. If you're cooking your pork pieces from scratch, make sure they are thoroughly cooked before serving.
Leftover pork kebabs
One of the easiest ways to use up your leftover pork is by turning your leftover cuts into kebabs. As long as they're all of a similar size, they should warm at the same rate. Add spices and fresh herbs to jazz up the flavour of your pork kebabs - grill, barbecue or fry and then assemble.
Leftover pork steaks
It doesn't take much to add flavour to pork; it can be dusted in herbs and spices, drizzled in a sauce or simply served on its own - pork doesn't need too much fuss. If you don't have pork steaks you can use thick cuts of leftover pork instead.
Leftover breaded pork
Leftover chunks of pork are perfect for covering in breadcrumbs and frying. It really doesn't take long - just a little bit of seasoning and a drizzle of oil. Breaded pork is a great way of using up stale bread and your meat leftovers in one. Just remember cooked pork won't take as long to cook as recipes for fresh pork may state.
Leftover pork pie
Cooking your pork in a pie is a great way of using up those leftovers. Topped with either pastry or potatoes, your pie can be packed with plenty of veggies and a meaty sauce and simply placed in the oven until warmed through or the pastry is crisp.
Leftover pork stew
Nothing beats a warming bowl of stew. A little stock and some root veggies will go along way to transform your leftover pork strips into a delicious, family-sized dish - just remember to reduce the cooking time if you're adding cooked pork rather than fresh.
Leftover pork pasta
Leftover pork goes really well with pasta. Add a jar of creamy mushroom sauce or a homemade tomato-based one and it?s a brand new meal. Cooked pork will only take minutes to re-heat on the hob in sauce or in the microwave.
Leftover stir-fry pork
One of the simplest ways to turn your pork from yesterday's dinner into today's lunch is by rustling up a stir-fry. Cooked pork only has to be fried until hot. Frozen strips of pork can be added to this dish without defrosting - simple, quick and easy.
Leftover pork tray bake
Feed the whole family with a hearty pork tray bake. Drizzle onions, parsnips and carrots with oil and bake until crisp and golden. This method is great for using up chunks of meat from your Sunday roast.
Leftover pork sandwich filler
Pork sandwiched between two soft slices of bread is not to be missed out on. Blitz your leftover pork to make a pate or just cut into strips and layer in your bread with some apple sauce or crisp salad leaves.
Leftover pork parcels
Try making pork tarts or even pork pasties with this tasty combo. Store in the fridge once baked and eat within a few days - they make lovely lunchbox treats.
Leftover pork stroganoff
A carton of cream and a handful of mushrooms can go a long way to tranform your pork strips into a delicious, flavour-packed stroganoff. Serve with pasta or rice to turn your pork into a warming classic.
