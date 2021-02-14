Wok fried velvety pork and crunchy veg served on a bed of steaming rice or noodles makes for the perfect mid week meal.
This Chinese pork stir-fry is packed with a great mix of Asian base flavours of ginger, garlic and soy sauce, to which you can add the stir fry sauce of your choosing. To make sure the pork as tender as its name implies, slice as thinly as possibly, against the grain. This breaks down the muscle fibres to make the meat less chewy. When it comes to the veg, don’t feel you have to stick with those in the recipe. Stir fry is one dish you can play around with, although it’s nice to go for veg with a bit of crunch. Pak choi, broccoli or baby sweetcorn all make great additions or alternatives.
Ingredients
- 300g pork tenderloin fillet, sliced thinly
- 1/2 red chilli, finely chopped
- 2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 20g root ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- 1.5tbsp Amoy reduced salt soy sauce
- 1tbsp rapeseed oil
- 1 red pepper, cut into strips
- 100g sugar snap peas, cut in half
- 3tbsp stir-fry sauce
- 300g pack Amoy straight to wok medium noodles
- 8 spring onions, sliced
- 100g beansprouts
Method
Marinate the pork with the chilli, garlic, ginger and soy sauce for 10 minutes.
Heat a wok over a high heat, add the oil and stir fry the pork for 11/2 minutes.
Add in the peppers and sugar snap peas and 100ml water and cook for a further 3-4 minutes until
tender.
Add in the stir-fry sauce, noodles, spring onions, bean sprouts and stir fry for a further minute and serve immediately.
Top tip for making pork stir-fry
This dish is also delicious served over rice, instead of noodles.