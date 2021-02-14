We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wok fried velvety pork and crunchy veg served on a bed of steaming rice or noodles makes for the perfect mid week meal.

This Chinese pork stir-fry is packed with a great mix of Asian base flavours of ginger, garlic and soy sauce, to which you can add the stir fry sauce of your choosing. To make sure the pork as tender as its name implies, slice as thinly as possibly, against the grain. This breaks down the muscle fibres to make the meat less chewy. When it comes to the veg, don’t feel you have to stick with those in the recipe. Stir fry is one dish you can play around with, although it’s nice to go for veg with a bit of crunch. Pak choi, broccoli or baby sweetcorn all make great additions or alternatives.

Ingredients 300g pork tenderloin fillet, sliced thinly

1/2 red chilli, finely chopped

2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

20g root ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1.5tbsp Amoy reduced salt soy sauce

1tbsp rapeseed oil

1 red pepper, cut into strips

100g sugar snap peas, cut in half

3tbsp stir-fry sauce

300g pack Amoy straight to wok medium noodles

8 spring onions, sliced

100g beansprouts

Method Marinate the pork with the chilli, garlic, ginger and soy sauce for 10 minutes.

Heat a wok over a high heat, add the oil and stir fry the pork for 11/2 minutes.

Add in the peppers and sugar snap peas and 100ml water and cook for a further 3-4 minutes until

tender.

Add in the stir-fry sauce, noodles, spring onions, bean sprouts and stir fry for a further minute and serve immediately.

Top tip for making pork stir-fry

This dish is also delicious served over rice, instead of noodles.

