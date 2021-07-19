We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prep this succulent pot-roasted lamb with potatoes and rosemary in just 20 minutes.

This slow-roasted one-pot meal uses a boneless shoulder of lamb. Each cut is cooked in a jus infused with oregano, rosemary, garlic, onion, and lemon juice. One of our most flavoursome low calorie meals, this dish works out at just 381 calories per serving.

Ingredients 500g (1lb) boneless shoulder of lamb, trimmed of fat, cut into 4 pieces

2 tsp Season-All (we used Schwartz)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tbs dried oregano

2 tbs fresh rosemary leaves, stripped from the stalk

2 red onions, peeled and each cut into 8 wedges

6 cloves garlic, peeled

1kg (2¼lb) potatoes, peeled and cut into

7.5cm (3in) chunks

1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into 8 wedges

Juice of 2 lemons

You will also need a 3 litre (5 pint) casserole dish

Method Set the oven to Gas Mark 5 or 190°C. Put the meat into the casserole dish and sprinkle over the Season-All, seasoning, oregano and rosemary leaves.

Add the red onions, garlic, potatoes, pepper, lemon juice and 150ml (¼ pint) water. Cover with a well-fitting lid. Cook for 3 hrs until the meat is really tender.

Top tips for making pot-roasted lamb with potatoes and rosemary

You can use two lamb shanks instead of the lamb shoulder, if you like.

