Prep this succulent pot-roasted lamb with potatoes and rosemary in just 20 minutes.
This slow-roasted one-pot meal uses a boneless shoulder of lamb. Each cut is cooked in a jus infused with oregano, rosemary, garlic, onion, and lemon juice. One of our most flavoursome low calorie meals, this dish works out at just 381 calories per serving.
Ingredients
- 500g (1lb) boneless shoulder of lamb, trimmed of fat, cut into 4 pieces
- 2 tsp Season-All (we used Schwartz)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tbs dried oregano
- 2 tbs fresh rosemary leaves, stripped from the stalk
- 2 red onions, peeled and each cut into 8 wedges
- 6 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1kg (2¼lb) potatoes, peeled and cut into
- 7.5cm (3in) chunks
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into 8 wedges
- Juice of 2 lemons
- You will also need a 3 litre (5 pint) casserole dish
Method
Set the oven to Gas Mark 5 or 190°C. Put the meat into the casserole dish and sprinkle over the Season-All, seasoning, oregano and rosemary leaves.
Add the red onions, garlic, potatoes, pepper, lemon juice and 150ml (¼ pint) water. Cover with a well-fitting lid. Cook for 3 hrs until the meat is really tender.
Top tips for making pot-roasted lamb with potatoes and rosemary
You can use two lamb shanks instead of the lamb shoulder, if you like.
