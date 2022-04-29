We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pret’s Chocolate Chunk Cookie is an absolute classic, and this dark chocolate version is perfect for making at home.

If you’re a big fan of Pret cookies, you’ll be delighted with this recipe, straight from the sandwich chain themselves. Once you’ve mastered this recipe, you can try it using milk chocolate instead, or go for white chocolate, chopped pecans or chunks of caramel. They’re just as good as the versions you can get in store – and only a little bit more effort. It’s the perfect option for work-at-homers who are missing their usual lunchtime hit. This recipe makes 8, so you’ll even have some to share with at home ‘colleagues’ or family.

Ingredients 110g unsalted butter

170g caster sugar

85g light brown sugar

1 whole egg

190g self-raising flour

3g salt

120g large dark chocolate buttons

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4. Melt the butter in a saucepan or microwave, until just melted (but not hot).

Using a stand mixer or electric beaters, beat the butter with the caster and brown sugars until well combined. Add the egg and beat on low speed until just incorporated – 10-15 seconds or so. Don’t overbeat as this will result in a firm dough.

Add the flour and salt. Mix until a smooth dough forms – again, be careful not to over mix.

Add the chocolate buttons to the dough and combine with your hands. For a good distribution of chocolate, don’t be afraid to break up some of the buttons into pieces or chop them slightly beforehand.

Scoop out 8 balls of dough and place on a non-stick or lined baking tray. Make sure there is plenty space between them as the dough will spread out in the oven. Press them down lightly with your palm to flatten them out a little and bake for 10-12 minutes until the cookies look puffed up and golden.

Let the cookies cool on the pan for around 30 minutes as they will settle and sink into a dense buttery cookie.

Top tip for making Pret cookies

These cookies are best enjoyed still a little warm from the oven (or place in an airtight container and eat within 3 days).

