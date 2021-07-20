Tender strips of beef tossed with soft udon noodles and crunchy fresh veg.
This speedy 20-minute stir-fry is the perfect option if you’re looking for low calorie meals that don’t shy away from flavour. Garlic, chilli, groundnut oil, toasted sesame oil, and teriyaki sauce infuse these chilli beef noodles.
Ingredients
- 350g rump steak, visable fat removed and cut into thin strips
- 300g bag mixed stir-fry vegetables
- Small bunch coriander, roughly chopped
- 1tsp EPC Lazy garlic
- 2tsp EPC Lazy chillies or 2 large pinches dried chilli flakes
- 2tbsp ground nut oil
- 250g udon noodles
- 1tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 4tbsp teriyaki sauce
- 75g natural unsalted roasted peanuts, toasted
Method
Put the steak in a bowl, add the garlic and chilli and 1tbsp oil. Mix and set aside for 5-10 mins. Boil noodles according to the pack instructions, then drain and rinse under cold water. Toss with sesame oil.
Heat the remaining oil in a large wok, when really hot add the beef and stir-fry for 1 min.
Add the vegetables and stir-fry for 2-3 mins before adding the teriyaki sauce, noodles, peanuts and coriander. Toss together until heated through.
Top tips for making chilli beef noodles
This recipe is great for using up leftover beef too - just add last minute and make sure the beef is piping hot before serving.
You might also like...
How to cook steak
Stir-fry recipes
Instant noodle recipes