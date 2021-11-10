We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Crunchy shredded red cabbage, sweet orange segments, and crumbled walnuts make this red cabbage salad is a winner. Served with the Christmas leftovers on Boxing Day or a New Year’s celebration feast.

Easy to prep in just 10 minutes, this wonderfully wintery salad will be sure to vibrantly brighten up any meal. Also works well with toasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds and crumbled leftover stilton. Colourful, tasty, and healthy, this salad is full of goodness. Walnuts are great for slow release energy, while red cabbage and oranges are packed full of vitamin C. As red cabbage recipes go, this is a favourite..

Ingredients 1 red cabbage, shredded

2 small oranges, peeled and segmented

100g walnuts, roughly chopped

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method In a mixing bowl, toss all of the ingredients together and serve on a large serving platter.

Top tips for making red cabbage salad

If you don’t have any fresh fruit to hand, use tinned clementine segments instead.

