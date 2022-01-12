We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This super thin and crispy red onion, artichoke and tomato pizza is a brilliant weeknight trick.

If you like thin crust pizza, this cheat’s standby version is absolutely brilliant. There’s no need to make, knead or prove any dough. You simply use flour tortilla as the base. Because it’s topped with plenty of fresh vegetables, you get all that pizza taste, with just enough crusty crunch. It takes less time than a takeaway, and it has fewer calories than most carb-laden supermarket versions. In fact, a half pizza serving comes in at only 312 calories. Serve with a big green salad tossed in balsamic vinegar or low fat dressing and it still feels like a treat. If you’re serving this to kids you can vary the toppings and let them add them themselves before cooking. It’s a fun way to get them involved in the kitchen.

Ingredients 4 flour tortillas

4tbsp tomato ketchup

2 red onions, peeled and thinly sliced

2-3 flame-roasted peppers, sliced, or 1 large fresh red pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced

390g can artichoke hearts in brine, drained

6 baby plum tomatoes, halved

12 black olives

125g ready-grated mozzarella

Freshly ground black pepper

Method Set the grill to medium/ high. Put the tortillas on 2 heavy baking sheets.

Spread the tortillas with the ketchup, top with the onion and pepper slices, halved artichokes, baby plum tomatoes and olives. Sprinkle with the mozzarella.

Grill the tortillas, two at a time, for 5-8 mins, until the cheese melts. Be careful that you don’t let them go too brown around the edges. Season with freshly ground black pepper.

Serve straightaway with salad.

Top tips for making red onion, artichoke and tomato pizzas

If you're more of a deep pan fan, swap the flour tortilla base for a garlic naan bread instead. It may need to be grilled for a couple of minutes longer. To keep calories low, use a low salt and sugar ketchup. If you find ketchup is to sweet, swap it for passata instead.

