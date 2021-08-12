We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This rhubarb and ginger loaf is a real must-make if you love refreshing, spicy and fruity flavours.

Rhubarb and ginger loaf cake is the perfect summer treat. Both comforting and fresh in one bite, it encapsulates the true flavours of the warmer months. While we’ve kept our recipe for rhubarb and ginger loaf cake simple, with just a dusting of icing sugar to finish it off, there’s no reason why you could add buttercream instead to really round out this cake into something special. Also, try out other spices with the ginger if you’re feeling adventurous. Cardamom, cinnamon and caraway would also work well.

Ingredients 250g self-raising flour

1tsp ground ginger

Pinch of salt

150g butter, softened

150g caster sugar

3 medium eggs

300g rhubarb, trimmed and cut into 2-3cm slices

Icing sugar, for dusting

You will also need:

1kg loaf tin, buttered and lined with a strip of baking parchment

Method Set the oven to 180°C/356°F/Gas Mark 4. Sift the flour, ginger and salt into a bowl and add the butter, sugar and eggs. Beat to give a smooth, thick mixture. Stir in the rhubarb. Spoon the mixture into the loaf tin and level the surface.

Bake the cake in the centre of the oven for 45-55 minutes, or until just firm to the touch in the centre and a skewer comes out clean after being inserted into the cake.

Remove the cake from the oven and leave it to cool for 5-10 minutes, then transfer it to a wire rack.

Dust the cake with icing sugar just before serving, either warm or at room temperature.

Tips for making:

Don’t worry if the mixture seems thick before the rhubarb is added, it’s supposed to be this way as rhubarb releases a lot of moisture during the cooking process.

You might also like…

Lemon and blueberry cake

Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle cake

Cherry and coconut loaf

Click to rate ( 1307 ratings) Sending your rating