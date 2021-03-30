We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This roasted radishes and leeks recipe is delightfully easy with one step and five ingredients.

Our roasted radishes and leeks make the ultimate spring side dish and are the perfect accompaniment to your roast Easter lamb. The tarragon isn’t essential and can be omitted if you don’t like it. The pink peppercorns add gentle heat and fruitiness to the dish as well as an aesthetically pleasing finish. This recipe takes 15 minutes to cook.

Ingredients 500g radishes, larger ones cut in half

2 leeks

1tbsp chopped fresh tarragon

1tbsp olive oil

1tsp pink peppercorns, bruised

Method Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Cut the leeks in half and wash well, then cut each half into three pieces. Toss all of the ingredients together with sea salt, roast for 15 mins.

Top tips for making roasted radishes and leeks:

We have used normal leeks but if you want a dainty presentation opt for baby leeks instead

To minimise dishes, use a roasting tin which is attractive enough to sit on the table too. We've used a Falconware enamel dish

Try crumblings over some feta cheese once out of the oven for a delicious finish. This is a great pairing with roast lamb

The leeks are likely to char a little on the sides so keep an eye on them. You want them to crisp up a little as Deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks believes this is one of the tastiest parts of the dish

The radishes will remain quite firm after 15mins of cooking but if you'd prefer them softer, cook for five mins on their own before adding the leeks to the dish

