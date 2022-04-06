We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Flat, white chocolate egg shapes decorated with gooey marshmallow and chunks of crushed Mini Eggs.

These rocky road Easter eggs are cheap to shop for and easy to make. You only need four ingredients to make 6-10 eggs (depending how large you cut them). If you have other things in the cupboard to use up – a couple of smashed up digestives or a handful of sultanas – toss them in. This is a great Easter recipe for kids, and we’ve highlighted all the areas where little chefs can help out. One of the things we love about this recipe is that you make the rocky road, then cut out the egg shapes from it. This means you will have a few off-cuts at the end. They’re perfect for little helpers to have a go at tasting.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

350g white chocolate

15g unsalted butter

150g marshmallows

100g Mini Eggs

Sprinkles (optional)

Video of the Week

Method First line a 12 x 9 inch baking tray with a sheet of baking paper. Place this to one side while you make the rocky road.

Place the Mini Eggs into a freezer bag or sandwich bag and seal. Your little helper can now enjoy bashing the Mini Eggs with a rolling pin.

Ask your child to help weigh the white chocolate and then break it up into squares. There is quite a lot of chocolate to get through, so you may have to assist.

Once the chocolate is all broken up into squares, transfer it to a microwaveable bowl and add the butter. Place the bowl into the microwave and heat in 20 second intervals on high, stirring in between. If preferred, you can melt the chocolate and butter in a bowl placed over a pan of simmering water, making sure that the bowl does not touch the water.

Once the chocolate and butter has melted, tip the marshmallows into the bowl. Stir quickly before pouring the mixture straight onto the lined baking tray. Use the back of the spoon to level the surface as best you can, making sure that the mixture is in one thin, even layer. Don’t worry if it doesn’t quite reach the edges of the tin!

Your little helper can now sprinkle the crushed chocolate Mini Eggs over the chocolate and marshmallow mixture. Lightly press in the Mini Eggs. If you are using the sprinkles, now’s the time to add them!

Place the rocky road straight into the fridge to set for 1 hour or so.

Once the rocky road has set, take it from the fridge and allow it to come back to room temperature. This will make it easier to cut into shapes. Cut out the egg shapes with your cutter. There’s no reason why you can’t use different sizes.

Top tips for making rocky road Easter eggs

You may find it easier to cut through the rocky road if you wipe a little oil over the edges of the cutter.

These rocky road eggs will easily keep for up to a week... though they are unlikely to last that long.

You might also like...

Hot cross buns

Easter bread

Simnel cake