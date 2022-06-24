A hearty beef steak pie that is surprisingly healthy - packed with lean meat and delicious veggies, and topped with a flaky filo pastry.
This meaty pie is a winner. Rather than butter-laden puff pastry, we've topped it with four sheets of filo pastry. This creates a lovely crispy crunchiness while keeping calories to a minimum. As well as lean steak, the filling includes delicious root vegetables: carrots and swede, to bulk it up and add extra flavour.
Ingredients
- 500g lean beef steak, cubed
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 2 tsp chopped fresh thyme
- 600ml beef stock
- 2 tbsp plain flour
- A little gravy browning (optional)
- 300g swede, peeled and diced
- 300g carrots, peeled and diced
- 4 sheets filo pastry
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Low-calorie oil spray
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley to garnish
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190ºC/375ºF/Gas 5.
- Heat a heavy-based, non-stick pan, and dry-fry the beef until it changes colour. Drain through a metal sieve to remove as much fat as possible, and wipe out the pan with kitchen paper. Put the beef aside for a moment.
- Add the onions and garlic to the pan and dry-fry for 2-3 mins until soft.
- Stir in the thyme, then return the beef to the pan. Add 2 tbsp of beef stock and sprinkle the flour over. Mix well, cooking over a low heat for 1 min, then gradually add the remaining stock. Add the swede and carrots, then simmer gently for 15 mins to allow the mixture to thicken, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in a little gravy browning for colour, if using, then transfer to an ovenproof dish.
- Cover with layers of filo pastry, spraying lightly with oil spray in between each layer. Season well with black pepper and place in the oven for 20-25 mins until golden brown. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve with a selection of fresh vegetables.
Top tip for making Rosemary Conley's beef steak pie
You can make the base to this pie the day before and when ready to cook, simply top with filo pastry and bake in the oven. For more crunch on the topping, loosely scrunch the filo pastry so it has a textured effect.
