We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This rosewater drizzle cake is light and elegant, but very simple to make.

Rosewater drizzle cake is delicately flavoured and topped with pretty icing, pistachios, and edible rose petals for a beautiful bake. For the best results, we’ve suggested following our classic lemon drizzle cake recipe but swapping the lemon zest for 1tsp of vanilla extract. Once cooked, allow it to cool completely before decorating.

Ingredients For the drizzle cake:

175g self-raising flour

175g softened butter

175g caster sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 level tsp baking powder

For the drizzle:

90g granulated sugar

45ml water

4-5 drops rosewater

For the decoration:

100g icing sugar

3tsp water

drop of rose food colour

25g pistachios, chopped

rose petals

pink sugar crystals

Method Follow our lemon drizzle cake recipe to the end of step 2, swapping the lemon zest for 1tsp of vanilla extract.

For the drizzle: Bring the sugar and water to the boil until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and stir through the rosewater. Pour over the hot cake and allow to soak in, still in the tin. Allow to cool and remove from the tin.

For the decoration: In a small bowl, mix together the icing sugar, water, and rose colouring. Drizzle over the cake and decorate with the remaining ingredients.

You might also like...

Rose Turkish delight

Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake

Mary Berry's Victoria sponge

Click to rate ( 171 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week