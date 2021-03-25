This rosewater drizzle cake is light and elegant, but very simple to make.
Rosewater drizzle cake is delicately flavoured and topped with pretty icing, pistachios, and edible rose petals for a beautiful bake. For the best results, we’ve suggested following our classic lemon drizzle cake recipe but swapping the lemon zest for 1tsp of vanilla extract. Once cooked, allow it to cool completely before decorating.
Ingredients
- For the drizzle cake:
- 175g self-raising flour
- 175g softened butter
- 175g caster sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 3/4 level tsp baking powder
- For the drizzle:
- 90g granulated sugar
- 45ml water
- 4-5 drops rosewater
- For the decoration:
- 100g icing sugar
- 3tsp water
- drop of rose food colour
- 25g pistachios, chopped
- rose petals
- pink sugar crystals
Method
Follow our lemon drizzle cake recipe to the end of step 2, swapping the lemon zest for 1tsp of vanilla extract.
For the drizzle: Bring the sugar and water to the boil until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and stir through the rosewater. Pour over the hot cake and allow to soak in, still in the tin. Allow to cool and remove from the tin.
For the decoration: In a small bowl, mix together the icing sugar, water, and rose colouring. Drizzle over the cake and decorate with the remaining ingredients.
You might also like...
Rose Turkish delight
Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake
Mary Berry's Victoria sponge