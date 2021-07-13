We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This sage pork chops with vegetable pasta recipe serves four people and will take 35 minutes to cook.

Tender pork chops are roasted with fresh sage leaves, which infuses them with an earthy, peppery flavour. The vegetable pasta is made with carrot, red onion pepper, and celery along with your choice of pasta.

Ingredients 4 outdoor-reared pork chops

6 large sage leaves

2tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, finely chopped

1 stick celery, finely chopped

1 yellow pepper, finely chopped

3tbsp sundried tomato paste

4tbsp sliced black olives, chopped

200g small pasta shapes

Method Heat the oven to 200C, gas 6. Put the pork chops in a roasting tray. Scatter over the sage leaves and drizzle with half the oil. Season and roast for 20 mins, or until cooked through; set aside to rest.

Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a non-stick sauté pan and gently cook the onion, carrot, celery and pepper for 10 mins. Add the tomato paste, olives and 150ml water; simmer for 5 mins.

Cook the pasta shapes according to the pack instructions. Drain, then toss through the vegetable sauce. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and serve with the chops.

Top tips for making sage pork chops with vegetable pasta

If you’re not a fan of sage, you could swap for basil instead. Basil would work just as well in this recipe and has a more subtle flavour than sage.

