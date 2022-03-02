We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for a delicious, healthy pasta recipe to serve up to the family for a simple weeknight supper, give this a try.

This salmon pasta with crème fraîche recipe serves four people take less than 20 minutes to prepare and cook. The secret is using tinned salmon, which has a delicious flavour but requires very little cooking. You can use red or pink salmon – pink usually has a milder flavour and less fat, but both are really healthy. Tinned salmon is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart and immune system health. With leek, broccoli and beans added in too, this is one powerhouse recipe.

Ingredients 1 x 418g or 2 x 213g cans red or pink wild salmon

350g (12oz) pasta shells (or other pasta shapes)

1 large leek, trimmed and finely sliced

100g (4oz) broccoli, broken into small florets

150g (6oz) fine green beans, trimmed and halved

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

250ml pot crème fraîche

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Parsley sprigs, to garnish

Method Drain the can of salmon, reserving 3 tbsp of liquid. Remove any skin and bones and break the salmon into large chunks. Set aside.

Cook the pasta in plenty of lightly salted boiling water for about 10 mins, or according to pack instructions. At the same time, cook the leek, broccoli and green beans in lightly salted boiling water for 3-4 mins, then drain them thoroughly.

Drain the cooked pasta, and then return it to the saucepan with the reserved salmon liquid. Add the leek, broccoli, green beans, parsley and crème fraiche.

Stir everything together gently over a medium heat for 1-2 mins, adding the salmon chunks at the last moment. Season to taste, then serve, garnished with parsley sprigs.

Top tip for making salmon pasta with crème fraîche

Tinned fish can be a really amazing ingredient. In Britain it has an undeserved reputation for being uninspiring, but canning is a fantastic way to preserve fish for great flavour. Choose the most expensive one you can afford, and try to make sure it's sustainably caught. Usually that means pole caught (not line caught) and Pacific rather than Atlantic (which tends to be farmed).

