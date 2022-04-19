We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sweet and salted biscuits with the perfect nutty crunch to them.

This pecan cookies are the ultimate recipe for having biscuits on hand and ready to go at the drop of a hat. You can make up the dough and roll it up into a sausage shape. Flatten the ends so you end up with a neat cylinder, then just wrap the cookie dough and freeze it. It will last months. All you have to do when you fancy a homemade biscuit, or that homemade baking smell in your kitchen, it to take it out of the freezer, cut as many biscuits as you like off the end of the cylinder, and bake them for about 15 minutes. This batch makes 22-28 cookies, which we recommend freezing in 2-3 rounds of 9-12 biscuits each.

Ingredients 300g (10oz) plain flour

200g (7oz) unsalted butter, cubed

100g (3½oz) caster sugar

100g bag white chocolate chips

100g bag salted roasted pecans, chopped

Method Tip the flour into a bowl and add the butter and rub it in until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Stir in the caster sugar, chocolate chips and pecan nuts. Work the mixture to bind it together into a stiff dough.

Divide the mixture in half, and roll each half to about 6-7cm (2½-2¾in) in diameter. Wrap each roll in baking parchment and then in foil and freeze for up to 1 month.

To bake: Set oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas 5. Take a roll of dough out of the freezer and remove the foil, but leave it wrapped in the parchment. Allow to thaw for about 15 minutes or until it’s soft enough to slice. Cut the dough into 1cm (½in) thick slices for however many cookies you want and spread them out on a baking sheet, lined with baking parchment. Wrap any remaining dough and return to the freezer. Bake cookies in the centre of the oven for 15-20 minutes, or until they are pale golden. Leave to cool on the baking tray for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

Top tip for making pecan cookies

Swap the chocolate chunks for chunks of fudge or caramel if you prefer. The sweetness is excellent with the salt.

