Sausage and chicken casserole recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(150 ratings)

This sausage and chicken casserole is a hearty, rib-sticking dish with chicken breasts, whole sausages and butter beans in a rich tomato sauce.

Sausage and chicken casserole
(Image credit: Getty / martinturzak)
Serves4–5
SkillEasy
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time45 mins
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

This hearty sausage and chicken casserole is perfect for a family dinner.

It's a little like a French cassoulet - a slow cooked stew from the south of France which usually contains a variety of meats, baked in beans. It makes a really traditional autumn or winter warmer. This version is much quicker and easier. If you don't have any cooked chicken breasts, you can just pop a couple in the oven while the sausages are cooking. Alternatively, it's a great way of using up leftovers from a roast chicken - use the thighs and drumsticks instead of breast meat.

Ingredients

  • 6 chunky pork sausages
  • 50g diced smoked bacon pieces
  • 1 tbsp oil, for cooking
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 carrot, roughly chopped
  • 1 stick celery, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2-3 sticks of thyme, a few leaves reserved for garnish
  • 400g chopped tomatoes
  • 400g tinned butter or cannellini beans
  • 2 cooked chicken breasts (or 4 cooked chicken joints)

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Grill the sausages until they are coloured on one side. You can set them to grill while you are carrying out steps 2-4, but don't forget to remove and set aside when they are cooked on one side.
  2. In a large, heavy saucepan, gently fry the bacon pieces in a little oil until coloured on all sides.
  3. Add the onions, carrot, celery, garlic and herbs. Cook for another 2 mins.
  4. Add chopped tomatoes and raise the heat a little to bring to the boil. Drain the beans and add to the stew. Season well.
  5. Place the mix in an ovenproof pot. Arrange the sausages on top, coloured side downwards. Cut chicken breasts into half and place into the bean mix as well.
  6. Bake at 180°C for 25 mins. Remove the thyme sticks and bay leave before serving, and garnish with the reserved thyme leaves.

Top Tip for making sausage and chicken casserole

For an extra crunchy topping: just before serving, sprinkle with a couple of tablespoons of breadcrumbs and return to the oven for 5 minutes.

You might also like...

Explore More
Casserole Recipes Chicken Recipes Sausage Recipes
Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.