This delicious variation of coq au vin is made with white wine for a lighter finish – perfect for spring or summer.

This tender casserole is made from chicken thighs which are a succulent, budget friendly alternative to chicken breast. Choosing bone-in chicken thighs with the skin still attached will provide the most flavour, but if you’re looking for a leaner option plump for the skinless variety. The casserole recipe takes just 20 minutes to assemble and then can be left to gently bubble away until it’s thick and deliciously rich. Serve it up with some creamy mashed potatoes for a traditional dinner that the whole family will enjoy.

Ingredients 45g butter

1kg chicken thigh fillets, secured with cocktail sticks

200g bacon lardons

1 red onion, chopped

2 leeks, trimmed and sliced

400ml white wine

400ml chicken stock

250g button mushrooms

6tbsp crème fraiche

2tbsp cornflour mixed with 2tbsp water

2tbsp Dijon mustard

2tbsp chopped fresh tarragon leaves

Method To begin your chicken casserole, heat the oven to 160°C or Gas Mark 3. Heat half the butter in a casserole dish, add half the chicken, season and fry for about 10 mins, until browned. Remove the meat from the casserole with a slotted spoon, discard the cocktail sticks and reserve. Add the remaining butter to the casserole and fry the rest of the chicken for 10 mins, until evenly browned.

In another pan, dry-fry the lardons until crispy. Set aside. Fry the onion and leeks, to soften slightly.

Combine all the chicken, the lardons, onion and leeks in the casserole dish. Pour over the wine and stock. Add the mushrooms. Cover the dish and cook in the oven for 40 mins, until the chicken is tender.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the casserole. Heat on the hob and stir until the sauce has thickened slightly.

Slow Cooker Method: Brown the chicken and add to the slow cooker. Fry the lardons, onions and leeks and add to the slow cooker. Add the remaining ingredients, apart from the creme fraiche, which will be stirred in at the end. Cook on high for 3-4 hours, or low for 6 hours.

