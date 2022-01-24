We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easy, speedy and very affordable, this one-pan sausage bake ticks all the boxes for a lovely weeknight dinner.

It takes very little actual work to make this dish. Simply keep a timer and add the next stage of the meal to the roasting tray at the appropriate points. If you want to really keep the calories down, use low fat sausages which taste almost as good as regular ones anyway. Even with regular sausages, the calorie count is bang on 500, so it won’t wreck your diet. If you’re not a big fan of butternut squash, celeriac or swede would work just as well.

Ingredients 500g new potatoes, halved if large

4 cloves garlic

2 tbsp olive oil

Medium butternut squash, peeled, deseeded and cubed

400g pack British outdoor-reared pork sausages

250g cherry tomatoes

200g runner beans, sliced

2 tbsp thick balsamic vinegar

Method Heat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.

Put new potatoes, halved if large, in a roasting tin, add garlic and olive oil and toss to coat. Roast for 15 mins.

Add squash and cook for a further 10 mins.

Add sausages to the tin, toss again and cook for a further 15 mins.

Add tomatoes, runner beans and balsamic vinegar and cook for a further 8-10 mins until the beans are tender.

Top tip for making this sausage bake

For a spicier take on this dish, try using mini cooking chorizo sausages. Normally chorizo is sold as a long, cured sausage (usually wrapped in half) that is quite firm. You can cook it, or eat slices raw, removing the papery outer skin beforehand. Cooking chorizo is more like a traditional sausage - it must be cooked before being eaten and there's no need to remove the skin. They are more tender than classic chorizo, but they still release that lovely red oil when cooked. Find them in chiller cabinets in most larger supermarkets.

