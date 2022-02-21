We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This warm chicken salad is a fabulous mix of sweet and salty flavours, and so quick to make you’ll never need to order takeaway again.

The secret to this chicken salad is the mix of flavours and temperatures. Keep the salad leaves in the fridge until you’re ready to dress and serve up the dish. The warm chicken and dressing over the top of the chilled crunch of the lettuce is delicious. You really do only need 15 minutes to pull the whole thing together – faster than ordering delivery. And it’s only just over 300 calories per portion, making it one of our fastest and tastiest healthy chicken recipes.

Ingredients 3 large chicken fillets, cut into thin strips

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

2 tbsp runny honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp oil

2 tbsp sesame seeds

175g (6oz) mixed salad leaves

5cm (2in) piece cucumber, cut into thin strips

2 tbsp red wine or sherry vinegar

Method Place the chicken strips in a bowl with the mustard, honey and lemon juice. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Toss to coat the chicken well.

Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a wok or large non-stick frying pan and fry the chicken pieces for 6-7 mins, turning frequently until browned and cooked through. Add the sesame seeds and cook for a further 1-2 mins.

Arrange the salad leaves on four serving plates. Top with the hot chicken and cucumber. Pour the rest of the oil in the pan and heat gently, then whisk in the vinegar and pour over the salad. Serve immediately.

Top tips for sesame and honey chicken salad

This works with strips of turkey or pork too, or try it with prawns for a version under 300 calories. Use whole, raw prawns and watch them turn pink in the frying pan as they cook.

When cooking with wine, don't be tempted to buy the cheapest: only ever use wine you'd drink or it won't enhance the taste.

