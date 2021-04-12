We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Infused with salty bacon pieces and topped with dried chilli flakes, Slimming World’s bacon and broccoli pasta salad is light yet flavoursome.

It takes just three easy steps to make this Slimming World recipe. Toss Tenderstem broccoli and baby spinach leaves with heaps of freshly cooked pasta. The bacon in this recipe can easily be swapped for Parma ham or chorizo. Just make sure you cook them according to the packet instructions.

Ingredients 200g dried pasta shapes

200g tenderstem broccoli, cut into bite-sized pieces

small bag of baby spinach leaves

low calorie cooking spray

4 lean bacon rashers, visible fat removed, roughly chopped

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

Method Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions, adding the broccoli for the last 4 minutes and the spinach for the last 30 seconds. Drain well and tip into a serving bowl.

Meanwhile, spray a non-stick frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the bacon and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes or until golden.

Stir in the chilli flakes and cook for 2 minutes more, then add to the pasta and mix well.

Top tips for making Slimming World’s bacon and broccoli pasta salad

Eat this dish straight away or cool completely and keep it in the fridge for up to two days. This salad is great eaten cold or thoroughly reheated - the choice is yours.

You could opt for wholemeal or brown pasta to make this dish more fibrous.

A portion of this dish works out at just 78p per serving as is part of our cheap family meals collection.

You might also like...

Slimming World's pasta with prawns, chillies, and tomatoes

Slimming World's bacon and roast tomato pasta

Slimming World's chicken and pepper pasta

Click to rate ( 495 ratings) Sending your rating