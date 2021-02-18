We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slimming World’s pasta with prawns, chilli and tomatoes recipe is light, healthy, and just 236 calories per portion.

The tiger prawns in this Slimming World’s pasta recipe are tossed and coated in garlic, plum tomatoes, and fresh red chillies. The chillies add a significant punch of spice, so opt for fewer chillies to reduce the spice. Toss with the pasta and serve on a bed of wild rocket.

Ingredients 400g Dried short-shaped pasta

Low-calorie cooking spray

2 Garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2 Ripe plum tomatoes, finely chopped

2 Long red chillies, deseeded (optional) and diced

400g Cooked and peeled tiger prawns

2 x 70g Bags wild rocket

A crisp salad, to serve

Method Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Drain and set aside.

Spray a deep frying pan or wok with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat.

Add the garlic, tomatoes and red chillies, season well, add the prawns and heat through for a minute or two. Then add the drained pasta.

Remove from the heat, fold through the rocket and stir to mix well. Serve immediately with a crisp salad if desired. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tips for making Slimming World’s pasta with prawns, chilli and tomatoes

This Slimming World recipe works just as well using crab meat or other seafood like squid rings or mussels instead.

Click to rate ( 516 ratings) Sending your rating