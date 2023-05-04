A guilt-free Slimming World coronation quiche suitable for vegetarians and those looking for a lighter option come lunchtime.

Just like King Charles' coronation quiche (opens in new tab), this Slimming World version is made with spinach, broad beans, tarragon, and Cheddar cheese, however, the double cream and milk are substituted with fat-free natural cottage cheese, making it the perfect choice for those on the Slimming World plan or looking for something lighter. Ideal for sharing, this quiche serves four and can be ready in under an hour. Follow the step-by-step method to make this recipe below.

Ingredients

250g baby spinach

150g fresh broad beans, outer pods removed

6 eggs

2 tbsp chopped fresh tarragon

300g fat-free natural cottage cheese

120g Cheddar cheese, grated

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4. Put the spinach in a colander and pour over boiling water. Allow to cool, then squeeze out as much liquid as possible and roughly chop. While the spinach is cooling, cook the broad beans for 3-4 minutes in a pan of boiling water. Leave to cool, then double pod them (squeeze the beans to release the bright green inner beans and discard the skins). Beat the eggs in a large bowl and add the tarragon, cottage cheese, half the Cheddar cheese and a twist of black pepper (optional). Stir to mix well. Scatter the broad beans into the egg mixture, followed by the spinach, and gently stir to combine. Pour the mixture into a quiche dish and sprinkle with the rest of the cheese. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until just set, and serve warm or cold.

Top tips for making Slimming World coronation quiche

This is delicious with a big salad. You can save any leftovers for another day for up to 3 days in an airtight container in the fridge.

For more delicious Slimming World recipes, including a delicious Slimming World Coronation trifle, visit the Slimming World Blog (opens in new tab).

Video of the Week

You might also like...