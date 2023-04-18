Coronation quiche chosen as signature dish by King Charles and Camilla - here's how to make it yourself

King Charles and Camilla have personally chosen coronation quiche as the dish to celebrate the big day - here's how you can make it at home...

The final details for the coronation of King Charles III are slowly being shared with the public, as Prince Harry confirms his attendance and Prince George's official role is revealed. And as the day draws near, many of us have started planning coronation street parties, and are hunting for the best buffet food ideas to keep us going over the celebratory bank holiday weekend.

Now there's a new recipe everyone wants to try, as King Charles and Camilla have personally selected a signature dish for the event. Much like coronation chicken and the platinum pudding were revealed for royal events in the past, coronation quiche is set to make an appearance at many street parties this spring.

The recipe, which was devised by royal chef Mark Flanagan, has been chosen in celebration of Coronation Big Lunches taking place over the coronation weekend, which aim to bring neighbours and communities together to celebrate the event and share friendship, food and fun.

The dish includes spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon, though the royal family's social media accounts have noted that the recipe can be "easily adapted to different tastes and preferences". It was reportedly chosen as the signature dish because is a good sharing dish, can be served hot or cold, suits a variety of dietary requirements and preference, can be adapted, and is not too complicated or costly to make.

How to make coronation quiche

King Charles and Camilla have shared the recipe for the coronation quiches, so you can make it for your own coronation celebrations. The recipe serves six, and while it includes instructions for making your own pastry, you can also make the dish using a 250g block of ready-made shortcrust pastry instead.

The royal family’s website described the signature dish as "a deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon. Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes - perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!"

Ingredients

For the pastry:

125g plain flour

Pinch of salt

25g cold butter, diced

25g lard

2 tablespoons milk

For the filling:

125ml milk

175ml double cream

2 medium eggs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon,

Salt and pepper

100g grated cheddar cheese,

180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped

60g cooked broad beans or soya beans

Method

Skip to step four if you're using ready made pastry...

Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl; add the fats and rub the mixture together using your finger tips until you get a sandy, breadcrumb like texture. Add the milk a little at a time and bring the ingredients together into a dough. Cover and allow to rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the pastry to a circle a little larger than the top of the tin and approximately 5mm thick. Line the tin with the pastry, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak. Cover and rest for a further 30 minutes in the fridge. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Line the pastry case with greaseproof paper, add baking beans and bake blind for 15 minutes, before removing the greaseproof paper and baking beans. Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C. Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning. Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, top with the chopped spinach and beans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture. If required gently give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and lightly golden.

Equipment

x1 20cm Flan Tin

