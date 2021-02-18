Slimming World’s slow cooked beef Bourguignon recipe is a hearty, warming dinner packed with tender chunks of beef.
Stewed in a rich, red wine-based sauce and infused with garlic, rosemary, and thyme, this Slimming World’s slow cooked beef Bourguignon is oozing with flavour. This Slimming World recipe swaps mashed potato for mashed swede instead which pairs perfectly with the slow cooked beef.
Ingredients
- Low-calorie cooking spray
- 100g Back bacon rashers, all visible fat removed, chopped
- 400g Small shallots
- 700g Stewing beef, all visible fat removed, cut into bite-size pieces
- 3 Garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 150ml Red wine
- 425ml Beef stock
- 1 Level tbsp tomato purée
- Sprig of fresh rosemary
- Sprig of fresh thyme
- 1 Bay leaf
- 700g Swede, peeled and cut into large chunks
- 50ml Vegetable stock
- Pinch of grated nutmeg
- Small handful fresh parsley, chopped, to garnish
Method
Preheat your oven to 180C/350F/gas 4. Place a large frying pan sprayed with low-calorie cooking spray over a medium heat. Add the bacon and shallots and fry for 3-4 minutes until starting to brown. Add the beef. Stir-fry for 5-7 minutes over a high heat until browned.
Stir in the garlic, red wine, stock, tomato purée and herbs. Season, bring to the boil and then transfer to a casserole dish. Cover and cook in the oven for 2 hours.
Meanwhile, boil the swede for 12-15 minutes until tender. Drain. Add the stock and nutmeg, then season and mash.
Divide the bourguignon and mash between 4 plates, garnish with parsley and serve.
Recipe courtesy of Slimming World
Top tips for making Slimming World’s slow cooked beef Bourguignon
To reheat this Bourguignon, defrost overnight in a cool place. Once thawed, transfer to the fridge. To cook, pour the bourguignon into a pan and bring to the boil, stirring. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring, until hot. Transfer the mash to a pan. Stir and cook over low heat, adding a little extra vegetable stock if needed, for 5 minutes, or until hot. Garnish with parsley to serve.