Sweet plum tomatoes, fresh broad beans, and red onion pack this dish with plenty of nutrients.

This simple slow roast tomato and bean pasta is infused with garlic, basil, and thyme. At just 421 calories per serving, this dish is one of our favourite low calorie vegetarian meals. It takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients 250g (8oz) baby plum tomatoes, halved

A few thyme or rosemary sprigs

2 small red onions, peeled and finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

4 tbsp olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper

250g (8oz) fresh broad beans

300g (10oz) spaghetti

Basil leaves, optional

Baking sheet, lined with Bakewell paper

Method Set the oven to 150°C/300°F/Gas Mark 2. Put the tomatoes, cut-side up on the paper on the baking sheet. Scatter with thyme or rosemary sprigs. Add the onion slices and garlic, alongside, on the paper. Drizzle oil over the tomatoes and onion, season and roast for 30 mins until softened.

Add the beans to a pan of boiling water and cook for a couple of mins. Take out with a draining spoon and rinse under cold water.

Bring the water back to the boil, add salt and cook the pasta according to pack instructions. While it’s cooking, pop the beans out of their skins into a colander, and drain the pasta through the colander to warm the beans.

Put the pasta back in the pan. Stir in the onion and tomatoes, discarding the herb sprigs. Divide between 4 warm bowls and drizzle with more oil and add basil leaves, if you like.

Top tips for making slow roast tomato and bean pasta

If you don’t have any fresh thyme or rosemary, you could use dried herbs instead.

