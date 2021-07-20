We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It takes just a handful of ingredients like ginger, red onion, Tenderstem broccoli and smoked salmon to make this tasty smoked salmon stir fry.

As far as low calorie meals go, this one is well under 500 calories at just 429 cals per serving. Drizzle with soy sauce and sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving. This dish takes just 30 minutes in total.

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

Thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and cut into fine strips

1 red onion, peeled, cut into wedges and leaves pulled apart

125g (4oz) tenderstem broccoli, stalks halved lengthways

100g (3½oz) smoked salmon

Freshly ground black pepper

Dash of soy sauce

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

125g (4oz) rice noodles, cooked, for serving

Method Heat the oil in a wok or frying pan. Add the ginger and onion and stir-fry for a couple of mins. Add the broccoli stalks and cook for another couple of mins, then add the broccoli heads and 5 tbsp hot water. Let the broccoli heads steam for a few mins.

Tear the smoked salmon into strips, adding them to the wok as you do it, and cook for about a min. Season with freshly ground black pepper and soy sauce and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve lightly mixed into warm rice noodles.

Top tips for making smoked salmon stir-fry

Use a peeler to peel fine shreds of ginger, and then cut these into strips.

