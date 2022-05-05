We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Snickers cookies are stuffed with slices of our favourite chocolate bar for a melt-in-the-middle nutty surprise.

What’s better than a chocolate cookie? A cookie stuffed with slices of Snickers bar. These make a brilliant treat biscuit. When you but into them you come across a melty middle section of carmel-y peanut and chocolate loveliness. It’s not difficult to make these. In fact you can whip up a batch of a dozen in just 40 minutes. They make a great TV snack for Saturday evenings, that the whole family will love. Make sure to leave plenty of space between the cookies, as they will spread a little as they cook.

Ingredients 2 Snickers bars

125g softened butter

200g light brown sugar

50g dark brown sugar

200g plain flour

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

1 egg plus 1 egg yolk

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line 3 baking sheets with baking parchment or greaseproof paper. Use a warm knife to cut each of the Snickers bars into 6 pieces.

Cream together the butter and sugar. Separately, sift together the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt.

Add the flour mixture, and the eggs, to the butter and sugar. Beat until a stiff dough forms.

Form into 12 balls. For each one, push a slice of Snickers bar into the middle of the ball, ensuring the batter covers it entirely. Press slightly to flatten. Place on the prepared baking trays and chill for 30 minutes.

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes – longer if you prefer your cookies crunchy and not chewy.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tip for making Snickers cookies:

This also works for Mars bars, Bounty bars and Milky Ways.

