We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Spicy, warm chorizo with heaps of fresh veg like peppers, celery, and shallots – all cooked in a white wine jus.

A quick and easy summery chorizo and bean salad bursting with spicy Mediterranean flavours like chorizo, sun-blush tomatoes, and peppers. This recipe serves four people and will take just 25 minutes to prepare and cook.

Ingredients 2tsp olive oil

125g (4oz) piece chorizo ring, sliced

2 shallots, or 1 small red onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 sticks celery, finely sliced

1 orange, yellow or red pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks

150ml (¼ pint) white wine

410g can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

150g (5oz) sun-blush tomatoes, drained, or 8 baby plum tomatoes, halved

4 spring onions, trimmed and sliced

Handful of fresh parsley or basil leaves

Crusty bread, to serve

Method Heat a frying pan, add the oil and chorizo, and fry for 2-3 mins. Add the shallot or onion, the celery and pepper, and stir-fry for 5 mins.

Pour in the wine and simmer for 2-3 mins, or until the liquid is reduced by about half.

Stir in the beans and simmer for a few mins to warm them through.

Add the tomato and spring onion. Spoon into a serving bowl and top with parsley or torn basil leaves. Serve with bread.

Top tips for making chorizo and bean salad

Use borlotti or fresh green beans instead of cannellini beans, if you prefer.

This salad is best prepared and served as soon as it’s made. Any leftovers can be stored to eat the next day in an airtight container in the fridge.

You might also like...

Low calorie meals: Dinners under 500 calories

Top tips on how to cook chorizo

Filling salads

Click to rate ( 187 ratings) Sending your rating