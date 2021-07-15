Spicy, warm chorizo with heaps of fresh veg like peppers, celery, and shallots – all cooked in a white wine jus.
A quick and easy summery chorizo and bean salad bursting with spicy Mediterranean flavours like chorizo, sun-blush tomatoes, and peppers. This recipe serves four people and will take just 25 minutes to prepare and cook.
Ingredients
- 2tsp olive oil
- 125g (4oz) piece chorizo ring, sliced
- 2 shallots, or 1 small red onion, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 sticks celery, finely sliced
- 1 orange, yellow or red pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks
- 150ml (¼ pint) white wine
- 410g can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 150g (5oz) sun-blush tomatoes, drained, or 8 baby plum tomatoes, halved
- 4 spring onions, trimmed and sliced
- Handful of fresh parsley or basil leaves
- Crusty bread, to serve
Method
Heat a frying pan, add the oil and chorizo, and fry for 2-3 mins. Add the shallot or onion, the celery and pepper, and stir-fry for 5 mins.
Pour in the wine and simmer for 2-3 mins, or until the liquid is reduced by about half.
Stir in the beans and simmer for a few mins to warm them through.
Add the tomato and spring onion. Spoon into a serving bowl and top with parsley or torn basil leaves. Serve with bread.
Top tips for making chorizo and bean salad
Use borlotti or fresh green beans instead of cannellini beans, if you prefer.
This salad is best prepared and served as soon as it’s made. Any leftovers can be stored to eat the next day in an airtight container in the fridge.
You might also like...
Low calorie meals: Dinners under 500 calories
Top tips on how to cook chorizo
Filling salads