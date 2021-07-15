We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chicken thighs, Romano red pepper, chorizo, and a handful of herbs make this Spanish stir-fry chicken recipe.

Ready in just three steps, this delicious meal takes just 15 minutes to prepare and cook. The succulent, spicy chorizo and moist chunks of chicken pair perfectly together. Flavoured with sage leaves, thyme, lemon juice, and garlic.

Ingredients 4 chicken thighs or 2 chicken breasts

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2tbsps olive oil

1 romano red pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

60g chorizo piece skinned, sliced into 10

About 8 sage leaves, chopped

A few fresh thyme sprigs or 1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

Zest and juice of 1⁄2 lemon

Crusty bread and salad leaves, to serve

Method Slice the chicken into finger-width strips or chunks and season well while a wok or frying pan heats up. Add half the oil and brown the chicken all over for 5 minutes. Push the chicken to one side in the wok.

Add the rest of the oil, red pepper, garlic, chorizo, sage and thyme, and fry for a few minutes. Add the lemon zest and juice.

Stir well and heat through for a minute. Serve with bread and salad or green veg, if you like.

Top tips for making Spanish stir-fry chicken

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days. Reheat thoroughly before serving. And keep in mind that it may be extra spicy the next day as the chorizo would have had time to infuse all other ingredients.

