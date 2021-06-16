We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Spelt bread is different from a standard white loaf as it’s made with spelt flour, which has more protein and fewer calories than plain four.

Our recipe for spelt bread creates delicious and nutritious bread, perfect for toast or sandwiches with lashings of butter, in just one hour. While our spelt bread recipe does contain spelt gluten, many find it much easier to break down and digest than wheat gluten.

Ingredients 500g wholemeal spelt flour

1tsp salt

1tsp caster Sugar

15g softened butter

2tsp easy Bake or fast action yeast

Method Mix the flour, salt and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Rub in the butter until it makes fine crumbs, then stir in the yeast.

Measure 100ml boiling water in a jug then top up with cold water to make 300ml water in total, which should be just warm to the touch.

Make a well in the centre of the flour mixture and add the warm water. Mix together until it forms a soft dough, Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead with your hands until the mixture smooth and elastic, this can take up to 10 minutes. (or 5 mins if you use a mixer with a dough hook)

Shape the dough into a fat sausage shape and place in a lightly greased 900g (1kg) loaf tin.

Cover the dough with oiled cling film and leave to rise in a warm place for about 1 hour or until the dough has doubled in size and has come to the top of the tin.

Preheat your oven to 230°C/440°F/Gas Mark 8.

Bake for 15 minutes then reduce the oven temperature to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 and cook for a further 20–25 minutes until the bread is risen and golden brown and sounds hollow.

Tips for making spelt bread:

Turn this bread loaf recipe into a bread roll recipe by shaping the dough into 8 to 9 pieces. Brush with a little milk and when they’ve doubled in size, bake for just 15 to 20 minutes in total.

Please note, the nutritional information provided for this recipe is calculated as a whole recipe and not per portion, jar, or person.

