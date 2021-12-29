We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Spiced with freshly ground cumin and coriander, sweetened with Spanish sherry, these meatballs make a delicious healthy dinner.

Meatballs always make a satisfying dinner and these spicy lamb meatballs in sherry sauce are no exception. They’re easy to make and ready in just 40 minutes. Just like beef mince, you can get reduced fat lamb mince, which will keep the calories down in this dish. Lamb is a great meat for people following a healthy diet, which is why this is one of our low calorie dinners. As well as being a high quality protein source, it’s rich in minerals such as iron and zinc, and vitamin B12. These are all vital for promoting healthy, lean muscle. Serve with rice, pasta or pitta bread.

Ingredients For the meatballs:

1 rounded teaspoon each cumin and coriander seeds

Good pinch of dried chilli flakes

1-2 garlic cloves, peeled

Salt and black pepper

30g breadcrumbs

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

500g lamb mince

100g pack thin slices of Serrano ham, diced

2 tbsp olive oil

For the sauce:

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Good pinch of dried chilli flakes

2 tbsp olive oil

400g can chopped tomatoes

150ml fino sherry

150ml chicken or veg stock

1 bay leaf

Method To make the sauce: Fry the onion, garlic and chilli flakes in the oil for 8-10 minutes, until softened. Add the tomatoes, sherry, stock, bay leaf and seasoning. Simmer gently for 30 mins, until thickened.

To make the meatballs: Grind the spices, crush and add the garlic, then tip into a large bowl. Mix in plenty of seasoning and the crumbs, parsley, mince and ham. Shape into 30 balls (about 20g each).

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the meatballs and cook for 4-5 mins, until browned. Drain on kitchen paper, then add them to the sauce and simmer for 10 mins, until cooked through. Serve in small bowls, garnished with parsley.

Top tip for spicy lamb meatballs in sherry sauce

You will get a better flavour from the cumin and coriander by freshly grinding them yourself rather than using the pre-ground spice jars. If you have time, dry fry the whole seeds for a minute or two in a hot pan to release the aromas, before you grind them.

