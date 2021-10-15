We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can whip these Halloween biscuits up in under half an hour.

There’s nothing like some baking to get them in the mood for the spooky season and these Halloween cookies are both delicious and incredibly easy to make. Actually almond biscuits in disguise – these Halloween biscuits have a lovely sweet and nutty flavour when you tuck into them and can be decorated as the kids see fit. Plus, the dough is super soft and easy for little hands to mould. Households with nut-allergy sufferers can substitute the ground almonds for flour here, so as not to miss out on the fun.

Watch how to make Halloween biscuits

Ingredients For the Halloween biscuits:

100g (3½oz) butter

100g (3½oz) caster sugar

1 medium egg

Finely grated rind of ½ a lemon

150g (5oz) plain flour, sifted

60g (2oz) ground almonds

For the decoration:

Icing sugar

Food colourings

Chocolate strands or chips

Method Set the oven to Gas Mark 4/180°C.

Soften the butter with a wooden spoon, then beat in the sugar until light and fluffy.

Beat in the egg and lemon rind, flour and ground almonds.

The dough is very soft, so dust the work surface with flour. Roll the dough out in 2 or 3 batches and cut out shapes with cutters.

Place the shapes on baking trays and bake about 12-14 minutes. Cool for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack.

To decorate: Make up icing with sifted icing sugar and water. Leave some white icing in the bowl and colour the rest of it in separate bowls with the black, orange and green food colourings, or whatever colourings you have. Let the children ice the cookies, spreading it on with a palette knife, or piping patterns on using icing tubes. Finally, decorate the biscuits with chocolate strands and chocolate drops.

Top tips for making Halloween biscuits:

If you don't have cutters, form the mixture into 4 rolls about 1.5cm (½in) wide. Cut each roll into 4 pieces and make whatever shape you like.

