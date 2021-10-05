16 easy Halloween cupcake recipes and ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve got plenty of impressive Halloween cupcakes to make this year. From spider cupcakes to monsters, from ghosts to tombstone cupcakes.

Halloween is all about getting creative and what better way to do so than to transform a batch of cupcakes into gruesome masterpieces. Some of these Halloween cake toppers are easy and ideal for beginners like our simple vampire fangs. Others take your cake decorating skills to the next level, like our cauldron cupcakes.

Cupcakes are certainly one of our favourite Halloween food ideas – especially when making for a party. The best thing about these cupcakes is that the designs and decorations can be adapted to suit any type of cupcake, be it a basic cupcake recipe or chocolate cupcakes. You also add a variety of these toppers onto large Halloween cakes too. Try our fondant worms, vampire teeth, and floating ghosts.

Halloween cupcakes