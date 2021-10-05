16 easy Halloween cupcake recipes and ideas

We’ve got plenty of impressive Halloween cupcakes to make this year. From spider cupcakes to monsters, from ghosts to tombstone cupcakes.
Halloween is all about getting creative and what better way to do so than to transform a batch of cupcakes into gruesome masterpieces. Some of these Halloween cake toppers are easy and ideal for beginners like our simple vampire fangs. Others take your cake decorating skills to the next level, like our cauldron cupcakes.
Cupcakes are certainly one of our favourite Halloween food ideas – especially when making for a party. The best thing about these cupcakes is that the designs and decorations can be adapted to suit any type of cupcake, be it a basic cupcake recipe or chocolate cupcakes. You also add a variety of these toppers onto large Halloween cakes too. Try our fondant worms, vampire teeth, and floating ghosts.
Halloween cupcakes
Worm cupcakes
These clever worm toppers thankfully do not taste as disgusting as they look. Made with crushed Oreos and tasty fudge 'worms', these cupcakes will get everyone talking at your Halloween party.
Fang cupcakes
The kids are going to love these tasty Halloween fang cake decorations made with fondant and mini marshmallows.
Frankenstein cupcakes
We just love these easy to make Frankenstein cupcakes. They're sure to complete any Halloween party food spread.
Witch hat cupcakes
These witch hat cupcakes aren't as hard to make as you might think - just take a look at our easy recipe.
Ghost cupcakes
These little guys are sure to turn a few heads and they are also so fun to make. Make these spooky ghosts in minutes with our video recipe.
Vampire cat cupcakes
These vampire cat cupcakes might look spooky but the orange buttercream makes them taste delicious - a must have for your Halloween party.
Cauldron cupcakes
With a few clever tips and tricks you can transform basic cupcakes into wild and wacky cauldrons using our easy recipe.
Halloween fairy cakes
The kids will love baking, decorating and eating these Halloween fairy cakes, They might look impressive but only take around 40 mins to make and bake.
Vampire cupcakes
Look at this friendly little vampire. Isn't he cute? Get the kids involved making their own vampire cupcakes and see how wacky they can make the faces and expressions.
Eyeball cupcakes
Learn how to make Halloween eyeball cake decorations for your gruesome Halloween cupcakes this year. Follow our step-by-step picture and video recipe to make these creepy fondant decorations in no time.
Halloween muffins
A simple yet effective design of bright orange buttercream and jellied sweets on top. These muffins not only look the part, but taste delicious too packed with carrot.
‘Brain’ cupcakes
Use red and black food colouring on these vanilla icing-topped 'brain' cupcakes - a gory addition to any Halloween party.
Pumpkin and maple cupcakes
These cupcakes aren't just topped with a pumpkin face, there's pumpkin puree inside too.
Lily Vanilli’s undead gingerbread cupcakes
Create your own graveyard with these spooky tombstone cupcakes with a tasty gingerbread twist.
Green monster cupcakes
Buy coloured icing to create these brilliant monster designs, guaranteed to be a winner with the kids at Halloween.
Annabel Karmel’s Halloween spiders
They will never guess there are cupcakes under these spiders. Creepy enough that you almost don't want to eat them.
