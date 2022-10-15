GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

These simple spooky sandwiches are the perfect addition to a ghoulish feast for Halloween.

We've made these ones with ham, beetroot coleslaw and ketchup and shaped them as coffins. Halloween can be an overwhelming barrage of sweet things, so these are a nice savoury addition. You can make them even healthier by using brown bread (which even looks a bit more like a wooden coffin). This recipe makes 20 sandwiches, perfect for kids' parties or Halloween celebrations. If you have guests with different dietary requirements, they're easy to adapt as well. Use cheese instead of meat or make the bread gluten free as needed.

Ingredients

1 large loaf of 50/50 bread

50g butter, softened

100g beetroot coleslaw

10 slices ham, torn

4 tbsp ketchup

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Lightly butter each slice of bread and cut out spooky shapes from each slice. Spread half the bread shapes with beetroot coleslaw and top with torn-up ham and the same shape bread topper. Fill a piping bag with ketchup and cut off the end to pipe RIP on the coffins.

Top tip for making spooky sandwiches

These sandwiches are packed with beetroot and ham but you can use your little ones favourite filling instead.

Can I make my own beetroot coleslaw?

Yes, it's really easy. Simple grate a carrot and a peeled, raw beetroot. Toss in a bowl with a couple of finely chopped spring onions. Add a tablespoon of plain yoghurt and a small squeeze of honey to sweeten. Or swap the yoghurt and honey for a tablespoon of mayonnaise.

You might also like...