These simple spooky sandwiches are the perfect addition to a ghoulish feast for Halloween.
We've made these ones with ham, beetroot coleslaw and ketchup and shaped them as coffins. Halloween can be an overwhelming barrage of sweet things, so these are a nice savoury addition. You can make them even healthier by using brown bread (which even looks a bit more like a wooden coffin). This recipe makes 20 sandwiches, perfect for kids' parties or Halloween celebrations. If you have guests with different dietary requirements, they're easy to adapt as well. Use cheese instead of meat or make the bread gluten free as needed.
Ingredients
- 1 large loaf of 50/50 bread
- 50g butter, softened
- 100g beetroot coleslaw
- 10 slices ham, torn
- 4 tbsp ketchup
Method
- Lightly butter each slice of bread and cut out spooky shapes from each slice.
- Spread half the bread shapes with beetroot coleslaw and top with torn-up ham and the same shape bread topper. Fill a piping bag with ketchup and cut off the end to pipe RIP on the coffins.
Top tip for making spooky sandwiches
These sandwiches are packed with beetroot and ham but you can use your little ones favourite filling instead.
Can I make my own beetroot coleslaw?
Yes, it's really easy. Simple grate a carrot and a peeled, raw beetroot. Toss in a bowl with a couple of finely chopped spring onions. Add a tablespoon of plain yoghurt and a small squeeze of honey to sweeten. Or swap the yoghurt and honey for a tablespoon of mayonnaise.
