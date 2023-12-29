Our stir-fry rice with prawns and sweet chilli is ready in under 30 minutes and serves two.

Many of our 15 minute meals could pass as a great alternative to a takeaway and they are quicker and tastier than ordering in. A stir-fry is easy to cook and scale up if you’re catering to more people. You can also swap the ingredients depending on your preferences or what you need to use up for example cooked chicken would work well instead of prawns, as would strips of cooked beef.

Ingredients

1tbsp rapeseed oil

1 onion, sliced

100g mangetout

150g frozen edamame beans

5cm ginger, peeled and minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

150g raw king prawns

250g long-grain rice pouch

3 medium free-range eggs, beaten

For the sauce:

3tbsp sweet chilli sauce

2tbsp soy sauce

1⁄2tbsp rice wine vinegar

1⁄2tsp chilli flakes

To serve:

4 spring onions, sliced

Handful salted peanuts (optional)

A handful of coriander, roughly chopped

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat and cook the onion for 7 mins until soft. Meanwhile, bring a pan of water to a boil and blanch the mangetout and edamame beans for 1 min, drain, and set aside. Add the ginger and garlic to the onion and cook for a further 2 mins. Tip in the blanched edamame and mangetout and stir-fry for a further 5 mins. Add the prawns and continue to cook for 2 more mins. Combine all the sauce ingredients. Add the rice to the pan, mix everything together, and cook for 5 mins. Move everything to one side of the pan, pour the beaten eggs into the empty side of the pan, and scramble them. Fold everything together and pour over the sauce. Divide between 2-3 plates and serve with spring onions, peanuts, if adding, and coriander scattered on top.

Top tips for making our stir-fry rice with prawns and sweet chilli

Save even more time on the preparation of this dish by buying some pre-chopped garlic and ginger.

How can I add more flavour to my stir-fry rice with prawns? If you like spice Food Writer Jessica Ransom suggests investing in a jar of crispy chilli oil. A little goes a long way and it really adds a delicious depth of flavour.