Stuffed butternut squash recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

This stuffed butternut squash is an impressive alternative centrepiece for your veggie guests. It serves 8 but can be halved if catering for fewer.

Stuffed butternut squash
(Image credit: Future / SEAN CALITZ)
Serves8
SkillEasy
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time1 hours
Total Time1 hours 30 mins
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories262 Kcal13%
Saturated Fat4.5 g23%
Fat11 g16%
Carbohydrates26 g10%
Jess Meyer
By Jess Meyer
published
Contributions from
Rose Fooks

This delicious stuffed butternut squash is the perfect vegetarian main if you want to have a stress-free day of catering. 

Almost all the work for this dish can be done a day in advance. You can then leave the butternut squash in the fridge to chill until you're ready to just slam it in the oven to bake on the day. Leaving it actually improves the flavour, as well as meaning you have plenty of time for your guests on the big day. The squash will need an hour to cook - slightly longer than roast potatoes so if you're serving them before, get it in first. It doesn't matter if it's ready a little in advance, it will keep nicely in a warming oven for twenty minutes or so before serving.

Ingredients

  • 2 x large butternut squash (1kg)
  • 1 onion, diced
  • ½ tbsp olive oil
  • 80g spinach
  • 100g Brussels sprouts, shredded
  • 250g microwaveable grain pouch; we used Merchant Gourmet Italian Style
  • 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • 150g soft goat’s cheese
  • 20g pecans, chopped

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. Cut each butternut squash in half lengthways and hollow out the seeds, then use a spoon to scoop out a 2cm deep cavity the length of each half.
  2. Sweat the onion in the oil until soft and golden. Mix in the spinach, sprouts, grains and vinegar, and season. Stir until the spinach is wilted.
  3. Off the heat, mix in the cheese and nuts, and press the mixture into the cavities on each side of the squash. Put both sides together, tie up with string then chill them.
  4. On Christmas Day, bake at 180ºC Fan/ Gas 6 for 1 hr until the squash is tender. To serve, cut into thick slices.

Top tips for making stuffed butternut squash

Sweat the onions for the butternut squash and gratin together to save time. 

You might also like...

Explore More
Christmas dinner Recipes Butternut squash Recipes
Jess Meyer
Jess Meyer
Food Editor

Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.

With contributions from
Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News