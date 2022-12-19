This delicious stuffed butternut squash is the perfect vegetarian main if you want to have a stress-free day of catering.

Almost all the work for this dish can be done a day in advance. You can then leave the butternut squash in the fridge to chill until you're ready to just slam it in the oven to bake on the day. Leaving it actually improves the flavour, as well as meaning you have plenty of time for your guests on the big day. The squash will need an hour to cook - slightly longer than roast potatoes so if you're serving them before, get it in first. It doesn't matter if it's ready a little in advance, it will keep nicely in a warming oven for twenty minutes or so before serving.

Ingredients

2 x large butternut squash (1kg)

1 onion, diced

½ tbsp olive oil

80g spinach

100g Brussels sprouts, shredded

250g microwaveable grain pouch; we used Merchant Gourmet Italian Style

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

150g soft goat’s cheese

20g pecans, chopped

Method

Cut each butternut squash in half lengthways and hollow out the seeds, then use a spoon to scoop out a 2cm deep cavity the length of each half. Sweat the onion in the oil until soft and golden. Mix in the spinach, sprouts, grains and vinegar, and season. Stir until the spinach is wilted. Off the heat, mix in the cheese and nuts, and press the mixture into the cavities on each side of the squash. Put both sides together, tie up with string then chill them. On Christmas Day, bake at 180ºC Fan/ Gas 6 for 1 hr until the squash is tender. To serve, cut into thick slices.

Top tips for making stuffed butternut squash

Sweat the onions for the butternut squash and gratin together to save time.

