Stuffed chicken with spinach transforms a plain chicken breast into a special meal.

Chicken breast is a great low fat, high protein dinner option, but it can be just a little dull. This recipe is so quick and easy, but it absolutely elevates chicken – it’s almost like having a midweek roast. Stuffing the meat with spinach – which has a really high water content – means it stays moist while it cooks. Meanwhile the prunes and honey both add a delightful contrasting sweetness. This dish serves one – proof that cooking for yourself can be decadent without being complicated. It’s also under 300 calories per portion.

Ingredients Spray oil

25g baby spinach

2 spring onions

2 prunes, chopped

Salt and pepper

1 small skinless chicken breast

1tbsp honey

100g tenderstem broccoli, steamed, to serve

Method Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Heat a non-stick frying pan and give it a spray of oil. Add the shredded spinach, chopped spring onions and prunes. Cook until the spinach wilts. Season.

Cut a slit in the top of the chicken and open out. Press in the spinach mixture, then fold the chicken back together. Place it on baking parchment on a baking tray and drizzle over the honey. Bake in the centre of the oven for 20-30 mins, or until the juices run clear when the chicken is pierced, and it’s starting to turn golden.

Just before you remove the chicken from the oven, boil the Tenderstem broccoli in salted water for 3-4 minutes until tender, then drain. Transfer the chicken to a serving plate. Spoon over any juices that have run out. Serve with broccoli.

Top tip for making stuffed chicken with spinach

Cook the chicken on a small baking tray - ideally only a little bit larger than the chicken breast. This means that the juices that come off it while it's cooking won't be able to drain too far and dry up. Tip them over the chicken when you serve it, so you get the maximum amount of flavour.

