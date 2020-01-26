We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Healthy and delicious, stuffed peppers are a great way to make a star of this Mediterranean vegetable.

Ready in just 30 mins, our stuffed peppers with couscous, courgette and mozzarella are a delicious vegetarian main course. A colourful Mediterranean-style dish with sun blushed tomatoes and melting mozzarella, this recipe uses flavoured couscous for a little extra zing. Peppers are available in supermarkets all year round but if you like to eat seasonally, they’re at their best from July to November.

Ingredients 4 red peppers, halved

Olive oil

15g (½ oz) butter

1 courgette, finely diced

110g (4oz) pack lemon and coriander couscous

85g (3oz) sunblush tomatoes, chopped

3tbsp chopped fresh basil leaves

125g (4½ oz) pack mozzarella

Green salad, to serve

Method Brush the peppers with a little olive oil. Place on a baking sheet or roasting tray cut side down and grill under a medium heat for 5 mins. Turn and grill for a further 5 mins or until the peppers are tender but not collapsed.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a pan and cook the courgette until golden. Add the couscous and cook for 1 min. Add 200ml (7fl oz) boiling water, stir and remove from the heat. Cover and leave to stand for 5 mins.

Stir the tomatoes and basil into the couscous and use this mixture to fill the peppers. Top each one with a slice of mozzarella.

Place the stuffed peppers under the grill for 2-3 mins until the mozzarella has melted.

Serve your stuffed peppers, warm or cold, with a green salad.

Top tip for making stuffed peppers with couscous, courgette and mozzarella

To give the stuffed peppers a Greek twist, add olives, parsley and feta to the couscous.