Stuffed peppers with couscous, courgette and mozzarella recipe

Jessica Dady
  • Healthy
  • Low-fat
  • Nut-free
  • Vegetarian
serves: 4
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
5-a-day: 1
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 243 kCal 12%
Fat 13.2g 19%
  -  Saturates 7g 35%
Carbohydrates 19.5g 12%
  -  of which Sugars 10.9g 12%
Protein 11.2g 22%
Salt 0.77g 13%
    • Healthy and delicious, stuffed peppers are a great way to make a star of this Mediterranean vegetable.

    Ready in just 30 mins, our stuffed peppers with couscous, courgette and mozzarella are a delicious vegetarian main course. A colourful Mediterranean-style dish with sun blushed tomatoes and melting mozzarella, this recipe uses flavoured couscous for a little extra zing. Peppers are available in supermarkets all year round but if you like to eat seasonally, they’re at their best from July to November.

    Ingredients

    • 4 red peppers, halved
    • Olive oil
    • 15g (½ oz) butter
    • 1 courgette, finely diced
    • 110g (4oz) pack lemon and coriander couscous
    • 85g (3oz) sunblush tomatoes, chopped
    • 3tbsp chopped fresh basil leaves
    • 125g (4½ oz) pack mozzarella
    • Green salad, to serve

    Method

    • Brush the peppers with a little olive oil. Place on a baking sheet or roasting tray cut side down and grill under a medium heat for 5 mins. Turn and grill for a further 5 mins or until the peppers are tender but not collapsed.

    • Meanwhile, melt the butter in a pan and cook the courgette until golden. Add the couscous and cook for 1 min. Add 200ml (7fl oz) boiling water, stir and remove from the heat. Cover and leave to stand for 5 mins.

    • Stir the tomatoes and basil into the couscous and use this mixture to fill the peppers. Top each one with a slice of mozzarella.

    • Place the stuffed peppers under the grill for 2-3 mins until the mozzarella has melted.

    • Serve your stuffed peppers, warm or cold, with a green salad.

    Top tip for making stuffed peppers with couscous, courgette and mozzarella

    To give the stuffed peppers a Greek twist, add olives, parsley and feta to the couscous.

