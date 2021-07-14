We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These delicious sweet potato and courgette fish cakes are ready in just four simple steps.

Mash soft sweet potato and baking potatoes together with flaked cod and courgette to make these healthy fish cakes. Infuse with zest and juice of one lime, fresh coriander, and smoked paprika and serve with a salad for a quick and easy dinner.

Ingredients 2 sweet potatoes, pricked with a fork

2 baking potatoes, pricked with a fork

2 small courgettes

200g cod, chopped

Zest and juice 1 lime

2tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

½tsp smoked paprika

Plain flour, for dusting

2tbsp sunflower or light olive oil

Method Cook the potatoes in the microwave, on high, for 8-10 mins – they need to be soft. Halve and scoop out the flesh into a bowl.

Grate the courgettes and add to the cod, lime zest and juice, coriander and smoked paprika. Mix well.

Divide the mixture into 8 equal patties. Mix the flour with salt and freshly ground black pepper, then lightly dust the patties.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and cook the fishcakes until golden brown on both sides and heated through. Serve with a green salad and a side of mayonnaise mixed with sweet chilli sauce.

Top tips for making sweet potato and courgette fish cakes

If you’re not a fan of cod you could easily swap for other fish such as haddock, tuna or salmon.

