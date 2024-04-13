Our sweet potato and courgette fish cakes are perfect for an easy dinner or make mini versions for some healthy party food.

Using sweet potatoes and courgettes to bulk out the fish cakes makes these an affordable dinner that doesn’t compromise on flavour. They take 20 minutes to cook and can be enjoyed for a light lunch, dinner, or even as a starter or party food snack. Kids can help mash everything together and shape the cakes but you’ll need to take the lead with the frying.

Ingredients

1 sweet potato, approx 250g, pricked with a fork

2 baking potatoes, approx, 500g, pricked with a fork

1 small courgette, approx 200g, grated

240g skinless, boneless white fish (eg cod or pollock), cut into 3cm pieces

1 lime zest and half the juice

50g natural fine breadcrumbs, plus extra 50g for coating

2 eggs, beaten

1tsp dried chilli flakes

2tbsp sunflower or light olive oil

Method

Cook in the sweet potato and baking potatoes in a microwave, on high, for 10-15 mins until soft. Meanwhile, put the courgette in a sieve and press firmly to remove excess moisture, then put in a bowl and mix with the fish, lime zest and juice, 50g breadcrumbs, eggs and dried chilli until combined. Once cool enough to handle, peel the cooked potatoes and add the flesh to the fish mixture. Season and mix well to mash up the potato. Put the remaining 50g of breadcrumbs on a plate. Divide the fishcake mix into 8 equal portions. Squeeze into a ball in your hands then coat in the breadcrumbs. Flatten to make 7-8cm patties. Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan, cook the fishcakes (in batches) for 2 mins each side or until golden brown, adding more oil as needed.

Top tips for making our sweet potato and courgette fish cakes

You’ll know if the oil is hot enough to start frying if you put a breadcrumb in the pan and it sizzles straight away.

How do you keep fish cakes from falling apart? If the filling feels too wet you can add a few more breadcrumbs to the mix. If it’s too dry, whisk another egg and add it one tablespoon at a time until you reach the desired texture. When you’re cooking the fishcakes, wait for the base to be completely crisp before trying to flip.

How does Gordon Ramsay make fish cakes? Gordon Ramsay’s fish cakes are made from waxy potatoes and use a combination of salmon and haddock for the fish.

How can I make fish cakes even quicker? Use a couple of packs of supermarket mashed potatoes if you don’t have time to cook the potatoes from scratch. A cheesy mash would taste great with the other ingredients.

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food Writer “Although it’s not very conventional, one of my favourite ways to eat fishcakes is in a sandwich, just like a fish finger sandwich. These are also the perfect shape to fit into a burger bun. I'd layer up spicy mayonnaise and finely shredded gem lettuce for a delicious weekend treat. Give it a try and I’m sure it will become a regular lunch in your household too.”

To make sure the fish cakes don’t stick while frying, use a non-stick frying pan.

If you’d prefer an un-breaded version, try these sweet potato and courgette fish cakes instead. You might also like our Kedgeree cakes which are lightly spiced and these baby-friendly tuna fish cakes are perfect if you need some weaning inspiration.