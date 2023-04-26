Swiss roll raspberry pots recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

These sweet and fruity Swiss roll raspberry pots are tailor-made for transportation. Just don’t forget to pack spoons...

Swiss roll raspberry pots
(Image credit: Future)
Makes6
SkillEasy
Preparation Time20 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories458 Kcal23%
Saturated Fat17 g85%
Fat28 g40%
Carbohydrates48 g18%
Rose Fooks
By Rose Fooks
published

Swiss roll layered with raspberry jam and fresh raspberries - we give you Swiss roll raspberry pots - the ideal dessert for parties.

The perfect picnic treat, party food or sweet buffet food (opens in new tab) option, these Swiss roll raspberry pots are ready in 20 minutes using shop-bought Swiss roll to make them even easier. Layers of tangy raspberry jam, Swiss roll and fresh raspberries pair wonderfully together. You could even add a dollop of fresh cream on top for an extra treat.

Ingredients

  • 150g butter, softened
  • 3tbsp raspberry jam with bits
  • 150g icing sugar
  • 1 jam-filled Swiss roll, approx 200g (7oz)
  • 200g raspberries
  • 6 jam jars or portable containers; we used 290ml Weck jars

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. In a stand mixer, use the whisk attachment to cream the butter and jam until smooth. Add the icing sugar, a spoon at a time, and mix on low until incorporated. Increase the mixer speed and beat the mixture until pale and voluminous. Finally, whisk in 1tbsp water.
  2. Cut the Swiss roll into 18 thin slices. Spread each with buttercream. Place one into the base of each jar, buttercream facing up. Top with a layer of 5 raspberries, repeat and then top with a final layer of cake.
  3. Screw on the tops and they’re ready to go into a hamper. If made in advance, store the pots in the fridge.

Top tips for making Swiss roll raspberry pots

Swap the jam roll for a chocolate one.

You might also like...

Explore More
Dessert Recipes
Rose Fooks
Rose Fooks
Deputy Food Editor

Rose Fooks is Deputy Food Editor at Future Publishing, creating recipes, reviewing products and writing food features for a range of lifestyle and home titles including GoodTo and Woman&Home. Before joining the team, Rose obtained a Diplome de Patisserie and Culinary Management at London’s Le Cordon Bleu. Going on to work in professional kitchens at The Delaunay and Zedel.


Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News