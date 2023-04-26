Swiss roll layered with raspberry jam and fresh raspberries - we give you Swiss roll raspberry pots - the ideal dessert for parties.

The perfect picnic treat, party food or sweet buffet food (opens in new tab) option, these Swiss roll raspberry pots are ready in 20 minutes using shop-bought Swiss roll to make them even easier. Layers of tangy raspberry jam, Swiss roll and fresh raspberries pair wonderfully together. You could even add a dollop of fresh cream on top for an extra treat.

Ingredients

150g butter, softened

3tbsp raspberry jam with bits

150g icing sugar

1 jam-filled Swiss roll, approx 200g (7oz)

200g raspberries

6 jam jars or portable containers; we used 290ml Weck jars

Method

In a stand mixer, use the whisk attachment to cream the butter and jam until smooth. Add the icing sugar, a spoon at a time, and mix on low until incorporated. Increase the mixer speed and beat the mixture until pale and voluminous. Finally, whisk in 1tbsp water. Cut the Swiss roll into 18 thin slices. Spread each with buttercream. Place one into the base of each jar, buttercream facing up. Top with a layer of 5 raspberries, repeat and then top with a final layer of cake. Screw on the tops and they’re ready to go into a hamper. If made in advance, store the pots in the fridge.

Top tips for making Swiss roll raspberry pots

Swap the jam roll for a chocolate one.

